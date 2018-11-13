As the nation heads towards 2019, enemies are ganging up against him. However, the truth remains, everything is working out for good for Governor Wike…

Simeon Nwakaudu

According to Proverbs 16:7, “when a man’s ways please the Lord, He maketh even his enemies to be at peace with him.” That is the story of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

As the nation heads towards 2019, several enemies are ganging up against him. However, the truth remains, everything is working out for good for Governor Wike because he believes in God and loves Rivers people. The appearance of factional Rivers State APC governorship Candidate, Mr. Tonye Cole, on television on Sunday further confirmed why Rivers people are with Governor Wike. The premise of the entire programme was to de-market Rivers State as a community of violence, a place of insecurity and deaths. This was what the sponsors of he programme set out to do, but they failed. It became an expose for which the Rivers people have noted.