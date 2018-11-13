As the nation heads towards 2019, enemies are ganging up against him. However, the truth remains, everything is working out for good for Governor Wike…
Simeon Nwakaudu
According to Proverbs 16:7, “when a man’s ways please the Lord, He maketh even his enemies to be at peace with him.” That is the story of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.
As the nation heads towards 2019, several enemies are ganging up against him. However, the truth remains, everything is working out for good for Governor Wike because he believes in God and loves Rivers people. The appearance of factional Rivers State APC governorship Candidate, Mr. Tonye Cole, on television on Sunday further confirmed why Rivers people are with Governor Wike. The premise of the entire programme was to de-market Rivers State as a community of violence, a place of insecurity and deaths. This was what the sponsors of he programme set out to do, but they failed. It became an expose for which the Rivers people have noted.
Cole, during the programme, confirmed that he was in the race at the instance of Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi. According to him, Amaechi brought him to change the political landscape, bring peace to the political terrain and eliminate poverty in the state. He indirectly admitted that he was in the political space, as political son, to promote Amaechi’s agenda.
The APC candidate went further to claim that Amaechi told him he was looking for someone who would not steal Rivers money. He was right. Rivers people will have nothing to do with the APC until Amaechi explains the sale of some Rivers assets when he was governor.
At present, Governor Wike has rebuilt Rivers State from the ashes of ruins that Amaechi left it. He has made Rivers State a success story, a land of landmark achievements and a destination of choice for investors. He has transformed Rivers State from a state that owed salaries and pensions during the Amaechi days, to a state of fiscal discipline, where workers’ welfare receives priority attention.
Contrary to Amaechi’s prediction of doom, Rivers State has transformed into a land of steady growth. It is now extremely difficult to criticise Governor Wike in terms of performance and the application of state resources.
All the attempts to portray Rivers as violence-prone have failed. In previous election, the APC made efforts to cow Rivers people. At one instance, they deployed 57, 000 policemen and soldiers to rig the rerun elections. They attempt failed. Since then there has not been a major outbreak of violence in Rivers State. If you talk about insecurity in Rivers State, what would be said of Kaduna, Zamfara, Kebbi, Plateau, Taraba, Bauchi, Benue, Nasarawa, Borno, Kogi, Adamawa, Yobe, Katsina and Niger where bandits, Fulani herdsmen and kidnappers have displaced several millions of innocent Nigerians?
Rivers State is safe for investments, business, tourism and sports. Athletes from all the countries of West Africa are presently in the state for the West African Universities Games. NAFEST was concluded a few weeks ago, while the PDP presidential primary held in the state. In the last five weeks, more than 100, 000 high profile persons have spent several days in the state.
Rivers State is nobody’s business empire. This is not one local market where two business partners buy and sell to the detriment of Rivers people. Even the $308 million stolen from the coffers of the state during the Amaechi government will be recovered.
• Nwakaudu wrote in from Port Harcourt
