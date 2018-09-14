– The Sun News
Rivers 2019: Sen. Abe gives conditions to dump guber bid

— 14th September 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Rivers State, Sen. Magnus Abe, has said only the result of the party’s primary will stop his ambition.

Abe, who spoke after submitting his Expression of Interest and Nomination Form at the national secretariat of the ruling party in Abuja, also boasted that the Rivers state chapter is strong enough to defeat the incumbent, Nyesom Wike, in the 2019 governorship election.

He said: “Let me say that I know very well that APC has the strength to unseat the incumbent governor in Rivers state, that is not a ‘big deal’.”

He explained that his disagreement with former  governor, Rotimi Amaechi, was not serious but only bothered on his governorship ambition.

“My disagreement with the Minister of Transportation is not deep; it is just that he doesn’t want me to be the candidate of the party and I believe if that issue is submitted to members of the party and they agree that I should not be the candidate, I will take it in good faith support the party. If they, however, feel that given my services to the party and given my track records of the party, of excellent service to my state, I should be given the opportunity to serve the state in that capacity I am offering myself for that. I think that will resolve that issue,” he noted.

Abe also said he wants to be governor to provide better security to the people.

“I believe that the most important priority of every government, particularly Rivers state and other states on earth is security. Once people are safe, you can take care of yourself. But, if they are not safe, even when you take that, you have taken away something important  from their lives.

“So, the most important instincts of man is preservation of lives. And, from what we read about is the foundation of government is the fact that, people wanted to be safe and so, they came together, surrender themselves to people who will keep them safe, that is the purpose of governance. So, I believe that safety and security of Rivers is more of important than any other thing.

“Having said that, the East-West Road is a federal project; it is ongoing, and whatever challenges there are on the road, I believe the present administration has done enough, not just on the East-West Road. So, we have confidence that this president is in touch. As we believe, in 2019, it is a project he will continue,” he said.

