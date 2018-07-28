The man behind the recent crisis, Ihioma Emeka, aged 25, told the police that he shot into the air to remind rival cult that Aiye was still in control of the streets in Ilasa and Mushin. According to the Mbaise boy, Waheed whom he killed was also a cult member.

“I graduated from Imo State University in 2014 where I studied Biochemistry. I knew about the activities of cult boys on the street but my mother did everything in her power to prevent me from joining them. Unfortunately, when I got to school, I found myself associating with them. It was easy to convince me to join the Aiye Confraternity. Since I did not want my mother to know, I became a non-active member of the cult. We only pay N2000 every month and your interest will be protected. Lecturers fear and respect us and no matter the amount you offer them they will allow you to pass all your courses. This is why most of us rarely attend classes.

“After my NYSC, I couldn’t get a job, so I started hanging around cult boys in the street. Aiye boys were more in number in Mushin and because of that we normally get jobs. Politicians normally contact us when they have events. I always carry a locally-made pistol with me because the streets are not safe. Weeks ago, while I was heading to Temitope Street, I saw Eiye boys with some politicians. As soon as they noticed me, they started insulting me, saying that they were gradually taking over the streets. I decided to teach them how to respect people by shooting into the air. The politician that they were protecting ran away and the event was cancelled. I did not know that they will take it personal till I learnt that they killed Michael.”