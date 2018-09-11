– The Sun News
Home / National / Ritualists murder six-year-old girl for money in Taraba
GIRL KILLED BY RITUALISTS

Ritualists murder six-year-old girl for money in Taraba

— 11th September 2018

Mrs Umaimatu Tanimu lured the six year old girl to a bush at the outskirts of the town, where she and Adamu Muhammad slaughtered and disemboweled her

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP David Misal, on Tuesday paraded three suspects for the murder of a six-year-old girl for money rituals in Sabongida Takai village, Gassol local government area of the eastern middle belt state.

Misal, who identified the culprits as Adamu Muhammad, Umaimatu Tanimu and Abdullahi Abubarka, said that the Mrs Umaimatu Tanimu lured the six-year-old girl to a bush at the outskirts of the town, where she and Adamu Muhammad slaughtered and disemboweled her, removing her kidney and other organs for the rituals.

READ ALSO: After Surviving 2 Attacks By Herdmen, Ritualists Abduct, Murder 7-Year-Old Girl In Jos

He disclosed that the duo later took the body parts to the third culprit Abdullahi Abubarka as part of requirements for the rituals.

Misal further disclosed that the suspects, knowing that their secret deal was blown, escaped from the village but were later tracked down by a team of detectives. They have since confessed to the crime.

The police spokesman urged people to shun the desperate crave for wealth and to work hard to earn a honest living, warning that the Command would make life unbearable for criminal elements in the state.

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

