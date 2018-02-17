The Sun News
Ritualists den discovered in Osun

— 17th February 2018

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

A ritualists den was, at the weekend, discovered in Ilobu Town in Irepodun Local Government Area of Osun State.

Daily Sun gathered that several nefarious activities had been going on at the den until men and officers of the state’s Police Command, led by Commissioner of Police Adeoye Finmihan, discovered and raided it, following a tip-off.

It was gathered that two brothers of the same parents had been arrested by the police in connection with the crime, but the kingpin is on the run.

As at the time of filing this report, the identities of the culprits had not been disclosed by the police.

The den, which was discovered around Molete area of Ilobu, is located in a palatial building housing many shrines. It also extends to several adjoining houses and was reportedly serving as a hideout to suspected ritualists.

“We acted on a reliable tip off which led to the arrest of two brothers of the same parents, while their kingpin and leader is still at large,” the commissioner said.

A dungeon with a path that connects one of the shrines to another was also discovered when the den was invaded by the police.

Several statues and hundreds of bottles of alcoholic drinks were also seen scattered around the shrine. Some shallow graves were also seen scattered around the building.

The police boss also said the police were still investigating to be sure that they are graves of some of the ritualists’ victims who might have died in their custody.

Residents who spoke on the condition of anonymity said they would, henceforth, heave a sigh of relief from the ritualists’ deadly activities in the area.

“We knew they were operating on a large scale fraudulent activity but we cannot report them because of the fear of being attacked,” one of the residents said.

One of the victims of the fraudstersm who did not want his name in prints, lamented that he was defrauded of over N11 million.

The police commissioner, however, appealed to the public to always feel free in sharing reliable security information with the police and assured them of utmost protection whenever such information was given.

