Reflecting on a relationship that almost led to marriage, Ms Dominic says the signs are always there to know if an affair would work out or not.

“I almost married someone. We were there. We were at that point. It didn’t work out and I’m happy it didn’t work out because I saw the signs. You know how you see the signs and you just ignore it, hoping the person will change. Look, a grown man and a grown woman cannot change. They can find a way to live with each other and respect each other’s feelings, but to change a grown person is difficult,” she explained.