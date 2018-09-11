The proprietor of Rising Sun Children School, Agodo-Egbe, Lagos, Mr Gabriel Adodo has awarded six scholarship to outgone Basic 6 pupils for next academic session in its secondary school.

The award were made recently at the valedictory service/graduation of 26 pupils for 2018 academic session.

A breakdown revealed that two pupils were awarded full scholarship while four others got partial scholarship into Rising Sun High School.

The six were among Basic 6 children who sat for the school entrance examination and emerged highest scorers.

Head mistress, Mrs Tina Maduakoh described the graduation of the 26 pupils as another milestone and a memorable day for the kids, their parents and the school.

Mrs. Maduakoh commended the support and cooperation of the parents and urged them to continue the gesture to the school when the need arises.

The head mistress tasked the graduating pupils to remain worthy ambassadors of the school and also urged them to remain focus as well as avoid joining bad gangs.

She disclosed that the school performed well in external examinations and sporting activities which its pupils participated.

The guest speaker, Mrs. Jane Ebie gave reasons why students join cult in schools and urged parents to monitor their

wards to avoid them being lured into joining cult groups.

Mrs. Ebie, who spoke on: ’’How cultism affect children and society’’, advised parents to always listen to their children to know their mind, feelings and also pay close attention to the kind of friends they keep or association they belong.

Basic 5 pupils staged a play on cultism in schools to draw the attention of parents and their colleagues on the evil effect of the menace.

Pastor Festus Dolapo who gave talk on moral, appreciated the school teachers for impacting on the pupils, stressing that they are helping to shape the lives of future generation of leaders.

He prayed that government and school owners will recognise the contributions of teachers in the education of pupils and reward their effort.

Dolapo disclosed that the 26 pupils will become leaders in different fields and also charge them to remember the effort of their teachers and when in position of authority, they should accord them recognition.

The PTA chairman of the school, Pastor Temidayo Enigbokan showered encomium on the proprietor for providing the avenue to shape the future of the puipls through the provision of quality education and also acknowledged the contributions of the teachers.