Home / Editorial / Rising cases of kidney disease

Rising cases of kidney disease

— 17th March 2018

This year’s World Kidney Day, which coincided with the International Women’s Day, was marked on March 8 with the theme, “Kidneys and Women’s Health.” Therefore, the emphasis on this year’s celebration was on the prevention of kidney disease for all women and girls in the world.  In Nigeria, the occasion was used to highlight the causes of the disease and preventive measures.

All over the world, there is a surge in kidney-related ailments in recent times. Available statistics from the International Society of Nephrology (ISN) show that Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) affects approximately 115 million women worldwide and it is currently the 8th leading cause of death in women. Nephrologists explain that the risk of developing CKD is, at least, as high in women as in men and argue that it may even be higher.

However, some studies have established that CKD is more likely to develop in women compared to men, with an average 14 percent prevalence in women and 12 percent in men. It is reported also that the number of women on dialysis is lower than the number of men. Besides, CKD progression is slower in women than men.

In Nigeria, it has been reported that about 20 percent of Nigerians are affected by kidney-related ailments.

Also, the Nigeria Association of Nephrologists has disclosed that 25 million Nigerians are suffering from kidney failure. According to the President of the association, Dr. Ebun Bamgboye, out of the 25 million, about 18,000 will need dialysis every year. And the cost of dialysis is staggering at about N30,000 per session.

Under the prevailing cost, a patient would require about three sessions per week and that will cost him about N100,000 per week and N400,000 a month for dialysis alone. Another problem faced by kidney disease patients is the dearth of dialysis centres and machines. Currently, Nigeria has about 149 dialysis centres including both private and public with about 600 dialysis machines in a country with an estimated population of 180 million people.

The cost of kidney transplant is also very high. For instance, kidney transplants can cost about N10 million in India. It may cost more in other countries.  Also, the post-transplant drugs and routine tests can cost N3 million yearly.

According to medical experts, the causes of kidney failure in women include hypertension, diabetes and chronic renal nephritis, that is inflammation of the kidney, which has not been adequately controlled.  Also, complications from pregnancy can increase the risk of kidney disease in women.

There is no doubt that Nigeria has a huge kidney disease burden. We bemoan the increasing number of Nigerians that are affected by kidney disease and call on the government to reverse the trend. For a start, the government should embark on massive public enlightenment on the causes of the disease and how to prevent it.

Since early detection of the disease can lead to better treatment outcome, Nigerians should go for kidney disease screening at least once a year. Since the dialysis centres and machines are not enough, there is the need to establish more dialysis centres and equip them with required dialysis machines.

The available dialysis centres and machines are quite inadequate for our huge population. In addition, government should train more nephrologists because the number we have at present is not enough to handle the rising cases of the disease.

Nigerians should eschew lifestyle attitudes that predispose people to the disease such as using bleaching cream, abuse of analgesic, non-steroid drugs and use of harmful native herbs. Government should reduce the cost of kidney disease drugs so that patients can afford them.

