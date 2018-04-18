Rise Up launches in Nigeria

Doris Obinna

An advocacy group for girls, youth and women empowerment, Rise Up, a leader in global health and development for over 50 years has launched its initiative in Lagos, Nigeria.

The initiative, which focuses on the girl-child, seeks to empower girls (ages 12-18), to realise their own potential and speak out as leaders in their communities and countries.

Country Director for Rise Up Nigeria, Theresa Kaka Effa, said the organisation is an initiative that advances health, education, and equity by enabling girls, youth, and women to transform their lives, communities, and countries.

“Rise Up invests in visionary leaders, local organisations, and innovative solutions to achieve large-scale change through leadership development, advocacy capacity building, innovative grant making, and storytelling.

“Since 2009, Rise Up’s powerful network of over 500 leaders has directly reached 7 million girls, youth, and women, and advocated for over 100 laws and policies impacting 115 million people in Africa, Latin America, South Asia, and the United States.”

According to her, Rise Up is launching a new global partnership with the Cummins Foundation to advance education, equity, opportunity, and social justice for girls and women.

“This exciting new initiative builds on Rise Up’s Champions for Change initiative, founded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Rise Up enables visionary leaders to strengthen their organizations, transform their communities and advance national scale impact for girls, youth and women everywhere.”