The Sun News
Latest
18th April 2018 - Rise Up launches in Nigeria
18th April 2018 - Ihedioha describes Oye’s call to quit PDP as unwarranted
18th April 2018 - Igbo World Assembly backs Nwodo
18th April 2018 - Ugwuanyi commends Nsukka Muslims for peaceful co-existence 
18th April 2018 - Urban renewal: Okorocha wants to destroy people’s  livelihood –Onyeagucha
18th April 2018 - Why APC crises persist -Arise
18th April 2018 - Gold Coast 2018: Financial challenges affected tennis team -NTTF boss
18th April 2018 - Confederation Cup Playoff: Enyimba’ll subdue Bidvest Wits –Oladapo
18th April 2018 - Russia 2018: Osaze backs Russia to host successful W/Cup
18th April 2018 - Onyekuru thanks Everton, Anderlecht for recovery
Home / National / Rise Up launches in Nigeria
Nigeria

Rise Up launches in Nigeria

— 18th April 2018

Doris Obinna

An advocacy group for girls, youth and women empowerment, Rise Up, a leader in global health and development for over 50 years has launched its initiative in Lagos, Nigeria.

  The initiative, which focuses on the girl-child, seeks to empower girls (ages 12-18), to realise their own potential and speak out as leaders in their communities and countries.

Country Director for Rise Up Nigeria, Theresa Kaka Effa, said the organisation is an initiative that advances health, education, and equity by enabling girls, youth, and women to transform their lives, communities, and countries.

“Rise Up invests in visionary leaders, local organisations, and innovative solutions to achieve large-scale change through leadership development, advocacy capacity building, innovative grant making, and storytelling.

“Since 2009, Rise Up’s powerful network of over 500 leaders has directly reached 7 million girls, youth, and women, and advocated for over 100 laws and policies impacting 115 million people in Africa, Latin America, South Asia, and the United States.”

According to her, Rise Up is launching a new global partnership with the Cummins Foundation to advance education, equity, opportunity, and social justice for girls and women.

“This exciting new initiative builds on Rise Up’s Champions for Change initiative, founded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Rise Up enables visionary leaders to strengthen their organizations, transform their communities and advance national scale impact for girls, youth and women everywhere.”

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigeria

Rise Up launches in Nigeria

— 18th April 2018

Doris Obinna An advocacy group for girls, youth and women empowerment, Rise Up, a leader in global health and development for over 50 years has launched its initiative in Lagos, Nigeria.   The initiative, which focuses on the girl-child, seeks to empower girls (ages 12-18), to realise their own potential and speak out as leaders…

  • Ihedioha describes Oye’s call to quit PDP as unwarranted

    — 18th April 2018

    George Onyejiuwa, Owerri The erstwhile deputy speaker of the House of Representatives and governorship aspirant of the People Democratic Party (PDP),  Emeka Ihedioha has dismissed call by National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Victor Oye, to quit the PDP if he must realise his political objective of becoming the  governor of Imo…

  • Igbo

    Igbo World Assembly backs Nwodo

    — 18th April 2018

    Zika Bobby Igbo World Assembly (IWA), the umbrella organisation of Igbo organisations in diaspora, has condemned the suspension of President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr. Nnia Nwodo, describing it as childish and laughable. In a statement jointly signedby Chairman of IWA, Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze and Vice Chairman, Christian Onuorah,  while picking holes in  the purported…

  • Ugwuanyi

    Ugwuanyi commends Nsukka Muslims for peaceful co-existence 

    — 18th April 2018

    Felix Ikem, Nsukka Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has commended Nsukka Muslim community for peaceful co-existence with their neighbours and host community. Ugwuanyi gave the commendation in Nsukka, yesterday, during the installation of Alhaji Sani Ugwuanyi, the Imam of Nsukka Central Mosque, as the leader of Nsukka Muslim community.  “Enugu State government is happy with the…

  • Okorocha

    Urban renewal: Okorocha wants to destroy people’s  livelihood –Onyeagucha

    — 18th April 2018

    George Onyejiuwa, Owerri; Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Uche Onyeaguocha, yesterday alleged that primary intension of Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, is to destroy the source of livelihood of the people, under the guise of urban renewal. The former member of the House of…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share