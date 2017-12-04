The Sun News
Latest
4th December 2017 - Ripples in mini bus market as BAW Pilot drives in
4th December 2017 - Experts discuss gains of Automechanika, bemoan pitfalls of auto parts business
4th December 2017 - FG appoints Abdul Zubair acting SEC DG
4th December 2017 - CBN, FIRS, others meet over FSS 2020
4th December 2017 - Nutzy, Nigeria’s first groundnut spread, hits market
4th December 2017 - Maritime workers vow to shut Saipem over $29m debt
4th December 2017 - 75% lumpsum: Pencom urges Senate to reject amendment to pension Act
4th December 2017 - Nigeria has resources to feed citizens, Africa –Ritvonen
4th December 2017 - Oando backs African creative arts industry                                                   
4th December 2017 - NDIC advises against patronising wonder banks
Home / Business / Ripples in mini bus market as BAW Pilot drives in

Ripples in mini bus market as BAW Pilot drives in

— 4th December 2017

Stories Moses Akaigwe    08072100049

A new, made-in-Nigeria vehicle, BAW Pilot, has begun a sure-footed drive into the mini bus market with the aim of re-enacting locally the success it achieved in the taxi {mini bus} industry in South Africa. This is coming well ahead of a formal roll-out in Enugu where the assembly of the new bus commenced some weeks ago.

Motivated by its popular name in South Africa where mini buses dominate taxi business, Sasuka, which means “we are departing” in Zulu, was able to seduce thousands of loyal Toyota Hiace customers. But in Nigeria, it is wearing a different, but very suggestive name, Pilot!

And, with a few ‘fore-runner’ units already doing well on Nigerian roads, BAW Pilot high roof seems set to confirm so soon that the feat in South Africa was no fluke. On the inter-city routes which some early units of the bus have been plying, they have been causing a stir as the competing brands see on their side mirrors a daring new entrant rearing to catch up and possibly overtake.

One of the early users of BAW Pilot and Nigeria’s foremost road transport firm, ABC Transport Plc, recently injected 60 units of the mini bus straight from the Enugu assembly plant into its Sprinter operations, as part of a plan to refocus the service and bring it much closer to customers in major locations.

BAW Pilot has been considerably adapted (to suit the Nigerian motoring environment)by Transit Support Services (TSS), a sister company to ABC Transport Plc, which in collaboration with Beijin Automobile Works (BAW) of South Africa, commenced the assembly of the 16/15-seater bus in Nigeria some weeks ago in Enugu.

With considerable efforts made to keep costs economical without compromising on quality or reliability, and helped by the incentives of the automotive policy, BAW Pilot may well be the relief transporters have been yearning for.

This is because it is coming with the answers to two major headaches of today’s transporters in Nigeria, namely, the high price tags of imported buses and the ever rising costs of operating commercial vehicles due to the condition of the roads and, in some cases, inadequate after-sales support.

At about N15 million, the price of BAW Pilot is nearly 50 percent of the price of a Toyota Hiace currently going for N27. 5million, while an optional 200,000 kilometre free service plan will be unveiled along with the new bus by TSS.

The plan covers basic service, lubrication and brake, at 10,000km intervals through appointed service partners across the country.

In line with the goal of reducing operating costs, BAW Pilot is built on reinforced suspension with a ‘five pack’ bundle spring designed to withstand the effect of bad roads

Some of the other benefits of the extensive adaptation for Africa, and Nigeria in particular, will be felt by the bus users in various areas, including the seat configuration which makes for comfort and stability – thanks to the extended body length (100mm).

The efficient cooling system; a powerful 2.7 litre, low-emission Euro II petrol engine (with impressive torque) mated to a new-tech, five-speed gear; and extra bright headlamps, are likely to delight users in Nigeria.

One of BAW Pilot’s strongest points will be found in its safety package featuring ABS (anti-lock brakes) with EBD (electronic break force distribution). It also boasts a class-beating larger 86 litre larger fuel tank, anti-sliding door lock and a touch-screen display on the dashboard with Bluetooth hands-free feature

Giving insight into the BAW Pilot project, the Chairman of TSS, Mr. Frank Nneji, disclosed that the vehicle would be formally ushered into the market with a launch before the end of the year.

He assured that the benefits of partnering with BAW, a Fortune 500 company with enormous technological advantage and experience, would be brought to bear on Pilot’s performance in Nigeria’s inter-city transportation.

”Our plan is not just to sell vehicles. BAW Nigeria is a complete package with huge investments in after-sales support featuring 16 service centres nationwide and growing. It will also interest the customers to know that 15 percent of the required replacement parts are shipped with the components for every unit we assemble,” Nneji stressed.

It was learnt that BAW Pilot parts are compatibility with the Toyota Hiace which it looks very much like.

To ease the purchase of the bus for the customers, BAW Nigeria is also working out a finance support in collaboration with partners like Diamond, Fidelity and Infrastructure Banks.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ripples in mini bus market as BAW Pilot drives in

— 4th December 2017

Stories Moses Akaigwe    08072100049 A new, made-in-Nigeria vehicle, BAW Pilot, has begun a sure-footed drive into the mini bus market with the aim of re-enacting locally the success it achieved in the taxi {mini bus} industry in South Africa. This is coming well ahead of a formal roll-out in Enugu where the assembly of…

  • Experts discuss gains of Automechanika, bemoan pitfalls of auto parts business

    — 4th December 2017

    Stakeholders in the automotive industry in Nigeria and others from the Middle East and Africa have called for urgent measures that would address key challenges in the sector and ensure that projected goals of the automotive policy are achieved.    Worried over the influx of substandard automotive products, poor infrastructure, unnecessary custom regulation, lack of…

  • FG appoints Abdul Zubair acting SEC DG

    — 4th December 2017

    From Uche Usim, Abuja and Chinenye Anuforo The Federal Government yesterday, announced the appointment of Dr. Abdul Zubair, as the Acting Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). He replaces the embattled Mounir Gwarzo, who was suspended, alongside two others senior officials of the Commission, to make way for unhindered investigation into some fraudulent…

  • CBN, FIRS, others meet over FSS 2020

    — 4th December 2017

    The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and other agencies involved in the implementation of the Financial System Strategy (FSS 2020), will converge on Lagos, this week, to mark 10 years of working, to bring the pgrogramme into existence.  According to the apex bank, the objective of the event, which…

  • Nutzy, Nigeria’s first groundnut spread, hits market

    — 4th December 2017

    The nation’s agric value chain development appears to be gaining more traction with the entry of Nigeria’s first ever locally-produced groundnut spread – Nutzy Peanut Butter – which the makers say offers more even value than imported brands. The brand, a product of the food division of VIK Industries Limited, a diversified conglomerate that has…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share