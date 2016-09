From JULIANA TAIWO-OBALONYE, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday in Abuja, congratulated Team Nigeria for its outstanding performance at the Paralympic Games in Rio, Brazil.

This was made known in a statement by Garba Shehu, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity.

Shehu stated “President Muhammadu Buhari warmly congratulates Nigeria’s team for an outstanding performance at the Paralympic Games in Rio, Brazil.”

According to him, President Buhari joins all sports-loving Nigerians in commending the athletes for doing the country proud by winning 12 medals and setting new records, which made them the top-performing African team at the 2016 Games.

“The President extols the resilient spirit of the Nigerian Paralympic athletes, who were able to excel in the face of adversity.

“President Buhari applauds the athletes for their tenacity, focus and determination, which has brought glory to the country.

“The President also extends gratitude to all the officials and trainers of the Paralympic athletes, who made sacrifices and persevered to fly the country’s colours.”