The Paralympics Committee of Nigeria has named 23 athletes and 6 coaches for the forthcoming Rio 2016 Paralympic Games slated between 7th and 18th of September in Rio, Brazil.

The Committee’s media officer, Patrick Ibeh said Nigeria would be competing in only three sports where she has comparative advantage at the Games.

The games, according to him, are athletics, powerlifting and table-tennis.

Ibeh informed that six athletes made up of five females and one male would compete in athletics event, while 14 athletes (7 males and 7 females) would participate in powerlifiting. Table-tennis has three ping pongers (2 males and 1 female).

Some of the selected athletics are; Hannah Babalola, Eucharia Iyiazi, Lauritta Onye, Lovina Onyegbule, Flora Ugwunwa and Friday Aibangbe, the only male athlete while Patrick Aieto and Adekunle Adesoji are the two coaches.

It would be recalled that Nigeria won six gold, five silver and two bronze medals at the last Paralympic Games in London 2012.