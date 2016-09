From Kemi Yesufu and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Members of the House of Representatives yesterday resolved to donate the sum of N50,000 each to Team Nigeria athletes to the recently concluded Rio 2016 Paralympic Games.

The House also resolved to host the athletes soon.

The House took the decision to make the donations totalling N18 million subsequent to a motion sponsored by Ayo Omidiran (APC-Osun), stating that members of Team Nigeria having won 8 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals to finish in 17th place overall are worthy of being celebrated.

Omidiran said members of the team, though physically-challenged, did what has never been done in the history of Nigerian sports, which was why she said they needed the support and encouragement of the House.

Speaking in support of the motion, Herman Hembe (Benue-APC), chairman of the House committee on Sports, Goni Bukar (APC- Bauchi) ascribed the performance of Team Nigeria to hard work noting that they are worthy of emulation.