• Shatters Paralympics and world records

BY JOE APU

Team Nigeria yesterday increased her gold medals haul to three, courtesy of Lucy Ejike, who stroke gold for Nigeria in the powerlifting event.

Ejike did not only won a gold medal, but did so in an astonishing manner, shattering the Paralympic and World Record three successive times to dominate the women’s -61kg event in Power lifting.

Ejike began her campaign at the Riocentro Pavillion 2 yesterday with a successful attempt at 136.0kg, which was a new Paralympic Record (PR) and World Record (WR).

However, that was just the beginning as she went on to set a superior mark of 138.0kg at her next attempt, before culminating with a massive lift of 142.0kg.

Egypt’s Fatma Omar finished in second place with her lift of 140kg. China’s Yan Yang won the Bronze medal with a distant 128kg.

Ejike’s medal is Nigeria’s fifth at the ongoing Games, and third Gold medal behind Roland Ezuruike and Paul Kehinde who also dominated their respective categories in the Powerlifting event.

Latifat Tijani and Esther Onyema won Silver medals.