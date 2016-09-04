The Sun News
4th September 2016 - Bunmi Williams: Why I make toys
4th September 2016 - How I handle men’s advances
4th September 2016 - AFCON 2017: Iheanacho rescues Eagles from Tanzania
4th September 2016 - Kanu hits hattrick in Legends game
4th September 2016 - Rio 2016: Lack of budgetary allocations hindered Nigeria’s Olympics performance –Are
4th September 2016 - Why dialogue with Niger Delta militants must not fail
4th September 2016 - Before Edo is set on fire…
4th September 2016 - Need for continuity in Edo State
4th September 2016 - The FG/Niger Delta militants dialogue
4th September 2016 - What the South-east needs is economic, not political Biafra –Aguleri
Rio-Paralympics-330x242

Rio 2016: Lack of budgetary allocations hindered Nigeria’s Olympics performance –Are

— 4th September 2016

FROM SOLA OJO, KADUNA

Director of Grassroots Sports Development, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Dr. Ademola Are, has hinged the poor performance of Nigerian athletes in just conclude Olympics in Rio, Brazil on lack of provision for yearly budgetary allocations for the most prestigious competition.
He said for Nigeria to not only make a big impact, but become a big actor in future Olympic Games, there is the need to make annual budgetary allocations for the discovery and training of athletes for that purpose.
Are, who suggested this while reacting to the poor performance of Team Nigeria at the Rio 2016 Olympics via a telephone call on Wednesday explained that, it is important to start preparations for Olympics once one ends, not just waiting till an Olympics year.
He said, “as I speak with you most of the advanced countries that dominate the Olympics are already preparing towards Tokyo 2020 Olympics. They were preparing ahead even while we were in Rio.
“In Nigeria, it is only the year that Olympics are held that we make budgetary allocations, which will not help us to prepare well,” he said.
The Director said that it was unfortunate we were only able to win a medal at the Rio Olympics, stressing that to avoid a repeat of same in the future, we need to start preparing now.
“Preparing now means that even from the 2017 Budget, there should be appropriations for Japan 2020 Olympics, which will focus on athletes’ discovery, grooming and development,” he added.
Speaking further, he argued that the talents and experienced coaches to make Nigeria produce world class stars are available, noting that what was missing is the proper planning through budgetary allocations.
It would be recalled that when Dr. Are was Zonal Coordinator of the North-West for the defunct National Sports Commission (NSC), several athletes were discovered through constant sporting activities organized by his office on behalf of the Federal Government which can be reintroduced at Federal level.

Uche Atuma

