The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
30th August 2016 - APGA promises less tax, end to touts in govt
30th August 2016 - Obaseki’s wife solicits Ijaw votes
30th August 2016 - Ize-Iyamu laments neglect of Edo North
30th August 2016 - Edo Guber Watch: PDP cries out: APC using police against our members
30th August 2016 - Ofem Martina 07058701827
30th August 2016 - AFCON 2017:­ Victor Moses to hit Eagles camp today
30th August 2016 - Umar, Ahmedu differ on D’ Tigers FIBA ranking
30th August 2016 - Rio 2016 bronze: Adamu thumbs up NFF
30th August 2016 - Reactions trail 9% communication tax bill
30th August 2016 - 41 banned items: Over N1bn worth of rice trapped in Cotonou warehouses
Home / Sports / Rio 2016 bronze: Adamu thumbs up NFF
images

Rio 2016 bronze: Adamu thumbs up NFF

— 30th August 2016

By Judith Nwabia

Former Director-General of National Sports Commission, Amos Adamu, has given a pat on the back to the Amaju Pinnick-led board of the Nigeria Football Federation ( NFF) for the bronze medal won by the Dream Team at the Rio 2016 Olympics.
Adamu noted that the NFF took a vital decision in sending the Dream Team to Atlanta, USA for intensive pre-Olympics camping.
In Adamu’s words: “Even when sports minister, Solomon Dalung,  denied the presence of the team in Atlanta, the NFF continued with the camping exercise. It was this persistence that eventually earned Team Nigeria the only medal at the Rio Olympics. The truth of the matter is that, if Amaju had waited like the other sports federation presidents for the Sports Ministry’s funds which came just two weeks to the Rio Games, to commence serious camping for the Games, the Dream Team wouldn’t have been well prepared to win bronze.”
Continuing, Adamu said: “It is imperative that the NFF should stand firm and take the glory of  helping Nigeria not to return empty handed from the Rio Olympics as was the case at the London 2012 Games. As little as the bronze medal looks, it is better than nothing. I want to commend the leadership of the NFF for its visionary decision. The feat will also help the career of the players and officials who are today proud winners of an Olympic medal. I am in sports and I know how difficult it is to win a medal at the Olympics.”
The former FIFA and CAF Executive Committee member also denied report attributed to him, where he was quoted to have said that the Eagles is doomed following the employment of Gernot Rohr as Technical Adviser of the national team.
“Why on earth would I say the Super Eagles is doomed, I never said that. In the interview I granted a reporter who asked me my opinion about the new Eagles Technical Adviser, I said that the coach is not well known to me and it will be difficult to say anything about his capabilities. I made it clear that it is my policy not to differentiate between a foreign or indigenous coach, the most important thing is for whoever is employed as Eagles coach to perform.”

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

30% Guaranteed! Grow your money monthly on autopilot. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

How I made N16 million legally on the Internet. You too can

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Osaro ‎Onaiwu

APGA promises less tax, end to touts in govt

— 30th August 2016

Standard bearer of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Osaro Onaiwu has promised that his administration would ensure less taxation as against the current multiple taxation being experienced by Edo people. He also vowed to disband touts (popularly called agbero) operation as way to encourage both large and small scale businesses in the state. The…

  • godwin-obaseki

    Obaseki’s wife solicits Ijaw votes

    — 30th August 2016

    Wife of the APC candidate, Mrs Betsy Obaseki, has appealed to her brothers and sisters from the Izon extraction to team up and support her as one of their own, by voting for her husband in the September 10 election. She said the Izon people as well as the riverine communities in Edo State were…

  • Ize Iyamu3

    Ize-Iyamu laments neglect of Edo North

    — 30th August 2016

    The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has lamented the neglect of Edo North by the state government in the last eight years, in spite of the fact that Governor Adams Oshiomhole comes from the area. Speaking at a campaign rally in Ogbona in Etsako Central local government area, he said…

  • Idris-Ibrahim-IGP-e1467408030605

    Edo Guber Watch: PDP cries out: APC using police against our members

    — 30th August 2016

    Less than two weeks to the election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised the alarm on the persistent use of the Police by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to intimidate, unlawfully arrest , detain and torture its members. The PDP, in a statement issued yesterday by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Chris Nehikhare, called the…

  • NCC

    Reactions trail 9% communication tax bill

    — 30th August 2016

    …Over 60m Nigerians may not access internet connectivity Stories Olabisi Olaleye [email protected] 08094000013, 08111813040 More stakeholders in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT), have kicked against the nine per cent communication service tax bill, waitng for the public reading at the National Assembly (NASS). This bill, when passed into law,  would add to more drain…

  • Custom controller

    41 banned items: Over N1bn worth of rice trapped in Cotonou warehouses

    — 30th August 2016

    …Importers incur huge losses as banks intensify recovery efforts By Isaac Anumihe Over 50 million bags of imported rice, worth about N1 billion,  are now trapped in various warehouses in Cotonou, Benin Republic, since the Federal Government began implementation of the ban on foreign rice in Nigeria. Several importers who violated the government’s import restrictions are…

  • CBN gov

    Q2: Currency-in-circulation drops to N1.685trn

    — 30th August 2016

    By Omodele Adigun The cash crunch starring Nigerians in the face has been blamed on the decline in vault cash as currency-in-circulation fell to N1.685 trillion. This is contained in the Economic Report for the Second Quarter of the year just released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The apex bank noted that there…

  • Katsina-State-Governor-Aminu-Bello-Masari

    Niger Delta leaders used oil money as ‘pocket money’ – Masari

    — 30th August 2016

    Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari urged Niger Delta leaders to come clean on how they have spent oil money allocated to the region over the years. “For six years,” Masari said, “we had a Niger Delta president. Let us see what difference he made in six years when he was president. When the…

  • Nigerian-army-in-Borno

    Soldiers kill 20 cattle rustlers

    — 30th August 2016

    From Attahiru Ahmed Gusau‬ At least 20 cattle rustlers were killed at the weekend in a military operation in Zasmfara State.  The soldiers also recovered 200, 10 AK 47 rifles ammunition. The Commanding Officer, 223 Light Tank Battalion, Lt-Col Aliyu Adamu who disclosed that the rustlers’ den was also destroyed in Dansadau forest “We have…

  • Nigeria-police-logo1

    Police confirm murder of civilian JTF commander in Kaduna

    — 30th August 2016

    From Sola Ojo, Kaduna Leader of Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) in charge of Kakuri community, Kaduna South Local Government Area of Kaduna State,  Buhari Amodu Tanko, aged 27, has been killed by yet-to-be identified assailants. Police spokesman ASP Aliyu Usman, who confirmed the incident Daily Sun in Kaduna yesterday told that the late Tanko…

Archive

August 2016
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351