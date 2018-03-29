The Sun News
Group petitions Enugu Police over death of 3-month-old baby in detention
Group petitions Enugu Police over death of 3-month-old baby in detention

29th March 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu

An Enugu-based human rights organisation, Civil Rights Realisation and Advancement Network (CRRAN), has called on police authorities to investigate the alleged unlawful detention of a woman and her 3-month-old baby by operatives of Oji-River division, an action which reportedly led to the death of the baby.

The group made the appeal in a petition to the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Police Command, titled: ‘Appeal for justice; Re: Complaint of Mr. Sunday Agbowo over unlawful detention of his wife Mrs. Ukamaka Agbowo and her 3 months old baby which led to the subsequent death of the baby’, and was signed by the group president, Olu Omotayo, Esq.

The letter read: “We write to you in respect of the above-mentioned matter on behalf of Mr. Sunday Agbowo of Afor-Oghe, Ezeagu. Mr. Agbowo, a patent medicine dealer at Afor-Oghe, Ezeagu, informed us that sometime in January 2017, some policemen led by one Inspector Jerry (Phone number 07066136711), came to Afor Oghe, and arrested his wife who was nursing
a three months old baby named Adaeze Agbowo.

“According to Mr. Agbowo, the offence of his wife who was arrested in her shop was that she sells rolls of white paper, which the policemen claimed indian hemp smokers used in wrapping Indian hemp. Mrs. Agbowo said all she knows is that the paper is used for writing and if some people are using it to wrap Indian hemp is not her business.

“Mr. Agbowo further informed us that the policemen arrested his wife with her 3 months old baby and took her to Oji River Police Station.

“Agbowo said that he later went to the Police Station with the Lady Chairman of Patent medicine dealers, Ezeagu and secured the bail of his detained wife after paying some amount of money.

“Agbowo further stated that his wife was detained in the cell alongside the baby till evening which made the baby very weak. The baby later became sick and was taken to a hospital where she later died. The Doctors’ Report from the Hospital is attached herewith.

“Agbowo said that a policeman from Oji River named Mr. Ugwu later came to him and said that he heard what happened and would want to make peace between his family and the policemen who arrested his wife.

“Agbowo said that he and his wife have been in pains since the death of their daughter, Adaeze, who was a victim of police unlawful arrest,” the letter narrates.

The organisation wondered why policemen should come from Oji River to make arrest in Ezeagu Local Government Area.

The organisation which feels that the arrest was illegal therefore urges the Commissioner of Police to do a thorough investigation over the issue.

“We urge you, in the interest of justice, to order a thorough investigation into this matter and ensure that justice is done in respect of this case as the circumstances of this case demands,” the organisation pleaded.

