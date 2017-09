By Lukman Olabiyi

Rights activists and legal practitioners in the country have knocked the federal government over the ongoing military show of force in the South Eastern states, particularly in the remote villages around Umuahia the Abia State capital.

Among the activists and lawyers are Ebun-olu Adegboruwa and Dele Igbinedion, they condemned President Muhammadu Buhari administration over current scenario playing out in the South East region of the country, noting that the action of the military is alien to democracy.

According to Adegboruwa: “It’s just so amazing, that our entire life has been swallowed up in this frenzy and support, for the Buhari administration, as to even justify the clampdown on civilians by the military, in a supposed democratic government, birthed under the rule of law, human rights and freedoms.