Right glass for right wine

— 14th October 2017

The glass you drink from can greatly influence the way your favourite red, white, or sparkling wine tastes. Choosing the right wine glass can make a fun and delicious activity even more enjoyable.

Also, everything has become specialized including wine glasses. Time has gone when  one can sip expensive wines from just any old glass, you need to spend a small fortune on a glass specifically designed for those types of wines that you spent a rather large fortune on.

TIPS

.At the bottom of the wine glass is the foot or base. Get one that is large enough to support and balance a full glass of wine.

.Also, the stem should be long and graceful. Not too thin, not too fat. The purpose of the stem is to provide a handle that keeps your body heat away from the wine.

.Always hold a glass of wine by the base, or by the bottom of the stem.

.Finally, the bowl is the most important part of the wine glass. You want a bowl big enough to allow you to swirl the wine.

