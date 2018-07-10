Your rigging template won’t work, Fayose tells Oshiomhole

Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has declared that what he called ‘the Edo State rigging template’ which the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, who is a former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, plans to use during the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State would fail.

The governor, who spoke in Ado-Ekiti, through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, also dismissed a statement credited to Oshiomhole, that the PDP is jittery about the coming election.

“Oshiomole’s secret plan to use his fraudulent Edo template in Ekiti will never work and it will attract injurious consequences. This is because Ekiti people are resolutely determined to resist rigging right on the spot.

He also dismissed the APC’s allegation that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), rigged out the All Progressives Congress (APC), candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi in 2014, noting that the election was free and fair as attested to by both local and international observers.

He said, “If Adams Oshiomhole still has problems with that election, he should address his misgivings to the US and international community. Besides, the APC challenged the election up to the Supreme Court but lost. Is Adams Oshiomhole disputing and despising the highest court of the land? It must be noted that he himself became governor by the supreme court judgment”, he said.

Fayose added, “The PDP is raising the alarm because of tell-tale signs that the APC and Fayemi are plotting to rig the election. The statements by top APC leaders including its former chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun that they must capture Ekiti by all means are very instructive in this regard.