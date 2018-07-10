The Sun News
Your rigging template won't work, Fayose tells Oshiomhole

10th July 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has declared that what he called ‘the Edo State rigging template’ which the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, who is a former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, plans to use during the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State would fail.

The governor, who spoke in Ado-Ekiti, through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, also dismissed a statement credited to Oshiomhole, that the PDP is jittery about the coming election.

“Oshiomole’s secret plan to use his fraudulent Edo template in Ekiti will never work and it will attract injurious consequences. This is because Ekiti people are resolutely determined to resist rigging right on the spot.

He also dismissed the APC’s allegation that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), rigged out the All Progressives Congress (APC), candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi in 2014, noting that the election was free and fair as attested to by both local and international observers.

He said, “If Adams Oshiomhole still has problems with that election, he should address his misgivings to the US and international community. Besides, the APC challenged the election up to the Supreme Court but lost. Is Adams Oshiomhole disputing and despising the highest court of the land? It must be noted that he himself became governor by the supreme court judgment”, he said.

Fayose added, “The PDP is raising the alarm because of tell-tale signs that the APC and Fayemi are plotting to rig the election. The statements by top APC leaders including its former chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun that they must capture Ekiti by all means are very instructive in this regard.

“Nigerians witnessed the blatant rigging of Ondo and Edo governorship elections by the APC. In Ondo, it was shameless vote buying. In Edo they stopped vote counting when it was clear PDP was winning and changed the results overnight. Seeing these, who will ask us to stay stupid?

“Adams Oshiomhole was the mastermind of Edo rigging. He is only calling Fayose the name that rightly belongs to him (Oshiomhole),” he said and accused Oshiomhole of double standards and colluding with former President Olusegun Obasanjo to enrich himself at the expense of Nigerian workers, while he was President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).

“In case Adams Osh- iomhole does not know, his records of double-dealing and collusion with ex-President Obasanjo, as NLC President while deceiving workers and the suffering masses are in the public domain.

“This fake comrade hobnobbed with Obasanjo in the night but came out in the day to deceive workers with empty rhetoric. In the end, Obasanjo hiked fuel price many times under Adams Oshiomhole’s nose.

“Nigerians have not forgotten the poor widow, he told to go and die. This contrasts sharply with Fayose’s empathy for the poor and the down-trodden. Has Oshiomhole at any time spoken against the murderous herdsmen even when they killed his people in Edo state?”

Fayose also vowed that the Ekiti State Anti Open Grazing Act has come to stay, saying, “We sound it loud and clear that we will not abrogate our anti-grazing law, the same way we will resist APC agenda to take Ekiti by force by manipulating the coming election.

“APC is factionalised right under Oshiomhole’s nose. If he does not consider that enough trouble, he will meet his Waterloo in Ekiti come July 14 when Ekiti people will seal his running mouth for him”, Fayose said.

