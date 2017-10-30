Rift between Buhari and I, fake news – Tinubu

avoids question on Buhari’s second term

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described as fake news, insinuations that he is not in good terms with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tinubu spoke to State House Correspondents after about an hour closed-door meeting with the President, describing reports that he had been sidelined by cabal in the Presidential Villa as a mere myth.

He said though he worked alongside others to bring Buhari to power, it was wrong for him to babysit the president, stressing that his confidence Buhari’s has not dwindled.

Tinubu worked into the Presidential Villa at 3:28pm shortly after President Buhari met with Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of House Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Zamfara State Governor, Abdullaziz Yari and National Chairman, All Progressive Congress (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun, behind closed doors.

Tinubu who said their meeting was fruitful, productive and exciting said, “I just met with the President. Our discussion was fruitful, productive and it was about the country and leadership as a whole. And that got him excited and happy.”

On allegations that he and Buhari were not on good terms and that he has been sidelined by the Cabal, the Asiwaju replied, “Fake news. I have confidence in this President there is no doubt about that. We worked hard to bring about the government, there are certain things that are unpredictable and those are things that can lean itself to gossips, insinuations and all of that. But once you create leadership and is functioning you don’t have to babysit that leadership unless there is a loss of confidence and I don’t have that.

“You know me. I’m not known to shy away from talking my mind and rebelling if it is necessary and taking charge of things that I believe are necessary. What is the myth in this leadership thing? What is cable? Is a myth. We are the party of the people, for the people and by the people and this is democratic environment. Each of us have our roles to play and that is why we are playing it. I don’t believe in the myth, I believe in confidence building, the trust that we have in the president. In the journey of democracy you are going to have twists and turns, you are going to have conflicts. Conflicts resolution mechanisms is inbuilt on how you handle your party and the governance and the party are joined by the hips.”

Ob allegations that there is panic ahead of the party’s National Executive Council meeting on Tuesday and that the already fence mending was on, Tinubu replies, “Did I tell you that? Why do you want to know are you a member of our party?”

Asked if he believe the APC is still on course, he said, “Can you go back to the history of 16 years of the PDP? APC government is on course and will remain on course and we will remain focused to those necessary things about development, welfare and progress of our people. Is not easy to face the challenges and the well that was dug, sinkhole that we inherited. But we are sorting that one out gradually so few steps we will find happiness and development in the future of our country.”

Asked to comment on calls by groups for the President to run for the 2019 elections, he said, “Don’t discuss that one with me.”