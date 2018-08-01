Rich The Kid’s Social Media Hacked, Hacker Wants $750K For RTK’s Page

Rich The Kid’s social media platforms are being held ransom for $750K.

Rich The Kid’s had a strange day so far when it comes to his social media platform. Earlier in the day, the rapper shared a post that read, “R.I.P Rich The Kid 1992-2018.”

The rapper came out after and claimed that he wrote that because he was high. However, it looks like there’s even more issues going on throughout his Twitter and Instagram.

The rapper’s Instagram page has been held ransom by a user named @yungnavz and he wants $750K to return the pages to RTK.

After apologizing for his cryptic post, Rich The Kid’s Instagram page has been held ransom. The person who hacked his page shared a screenshot of RTK’s page which read;

“I need 750K for his Page back… Fuck #Richthekid & Fuck #richforever.” Unfortunately, Rich The Kid’s Twitter also got hacked. Along with the $750K, the hacker took aim at Nicki Minaj and Kanye West.

READ ALSO Chelsea versus Arsenal is the first taste of what is to come

“@NICKIMINAJ you need some hits call me,” one tweet read. As well as another tweet the read, “Hey @kanyewest you really suck now.”

It’s unsure what the beef this person has with Rich The Kid but clearly, the person is looking to secure a bag and some clout.

Prior to the hack, the hacker said that he’ll expose Rich The Kid’s DM’s as well as leak new songs. We haven’t gotten any new music but we’re hoping this all works out for Rich The Kid in the end.