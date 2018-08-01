– The Sun News
Rich The Kid’s Social Media Hacked, Hacker Wants $750K For RTK’s Page

— 1st August 2018

Rich The Kid’s social media platforms are being held ransom for $750K.

Rich The Kid’s had a strange day so far when it comes to his social media platform. Earlier in the day, the rapper shared a post that read, “R.I.P Rich The Kid 1992-2018.”

The rapper came out after and claimed that he wrote that because he was high. However, it looks like there’s even more issues going on throughout his Twitter and Instagram.

The rapper’s Instagram page has been held ransom by a user named @yungnavz and he wants $750K to return the pages to RTK.

After apologizing for his cryptic post, Rich The Kid’s Instagram page has been held ransom. The person who hacked his page shared a screenshot of RTK’s page which read;

“I need 750K for his Page back… Fuck #Richthekid & Fuck #richforever.” Unfortunately, Rich The Kid’s Twitter also got hacked. Along with the $750K, the hacker took aim at Nicki Minaj and Kanye West.

Chelsea versus Arsenal is the first taste of what is to come

“@NICKIMINAJ you need some hits call me,” one tweet read. As well as another tweet the read, “Hey @kanyewest you really suck now.”

It’s unsure what the beef this person has with Rich The Kid but clearly, the person is looking to secure a bag and some clout.

Prior to the hack, the hacker said that he’ll expose Rich The Kid’s DM’s as well as leak new songs. We haven’t gotten any new music but we’re hoping this all works out for Rich The Kid in the end.

OSUN OPC

Osun OPC tasks politicians, security agencies, INEC on hitch-free election

— 1st August 2018

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo The Osun State chapter of the Odua People’s Congress (OPC) has called on stakeholders of the September 22, 2018,  governorship election in the state to go the whole hog in ensuring a peaceful and or violence-free exercise before, during and after the poll. The Osun OPC chapter which is under the leadership…

  • OKOROCHA

    Okorocha greets new Imo APC chair

    — 1st August 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Governor Rochas Okorocha has congratulated Mr. Daniel Nwafor after he was sworn-in as the state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the National Chairman of the party. Nwafor was sworn-in on Tuesday, by national chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, at the National Secretariat of the party, in Abuja,…

  • DELTA

    Crack in Delta PDP as Ibori, Uduaghan, senators shun stakeholders’ meeting

    — 1st August 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Indications emerged, on Tuesday, that all might not be well with the Delta State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as notable chieftains of the party shunned the stakeholders’ meeting called by the State Executive Committee, in Asaba. A former governor of the state, James Ibori, who is regarded as the…

  • COURT

    JUST IN: Court orders arrest of INEC chair, Mahmood Yakubu

    — 1st August 2018

    A Federal High Court, in Abuja, has ordered the arrest of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu. The order for Yakubu’s arrest was based on alleged failure to appear in court. Trial judge, Justice Stephen Pam, issued the arrest warrant, on Thursday, after the INEC chairman was absent in court…

  • IMO APC

    APC to re-validate membership in Imo

    — 1st August 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri The Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced plans to commence the revalidation of its membership. Newly-elected State chairman of the party, Daniel Nwafor, disclosed this, on Wednesday, during the swearing-in of the state executive officers, local government and ward chairmen of the party, in Owerri. Nwafor during…

Share