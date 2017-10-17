The Sun News
Latest
17th October 2017 - Rich Nigerians must pay more tax –Adeosun
17th October 2017 - SMEs critical to Nigeria’s economic growth –Dickson
17th October 2017 - PIB ‘ll be signed into law soon –Senator Alasoadura
17th October 2017 - Can nysc reduce political agitations?
17th October 2017 - Anambra’s award-winning teachers
17th October 2017 - Kanu: Eagles must start preparations early
17th October 2017 - NWPL Super 4: Edo, Akogate redeem cash pledge to winners
17th October 2017 - CAF Confederation Cup: Akwa won’t fumble in Africa –Maikaba
17th October 2017 - FIFA ranking: Nigeria rises 3 spots
17th October 2017 - Real Madrid Academy in Rivers: Wike meets Ronaldo, Ramos
Home / Business / Rich Nigerians must pay more tax –Adeosun

Rich Nigerians must pay more tax –Adeosun

— 17th October 2017

…Says luxury tax’ll commence soon

Minister of Finance,  Mrs Kemi Adeosun, has said the Federal Government would soon start collecting luxury taxes.

Addressing newsmen at the annual meeting of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington DC on Sunday, Mrs Adeosun said people with higher income must bear a greater part of the tax burden.

“The luxury tax planned by the Federal Government is being finalised now because it cuts across the ECOWAS. There is a legal process you must go through, including the customs union, to actually vary the specific taxes.

“The problem we have in the country is not just that the system needs to be overhauled, it is also that people are not complying and this is because there is no consequence. We have just started with Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) as a measure to tackle that and the response is impressive.

“In any tax system, the burden must be borne by anybody whose income allows to bear it, so those with higher income should by definition, bear a greater part of the burden,”she said.

The minister disclosed that some rich people had approached her to speak to their governors about taxes payable to state governments.

“In fact, people have started declaring and I have had a number of approaches from high networth people asking me to speak on their behalf, to state governors, to allow them time to comply because their personal taxes are payable to state governments.

“I have encouraged every governor that everyone who comes to declare should be given enough time to pay up. This is because the amount of tax that they would have to pay is big.

“Whether taxing the rich will increase public revenue or not, it is all about public revenue to which they are obligated for public services.

“The problem currently is that those at the lower level are the ones paying. If the man in the traffic control, with little income will pay at source, why should we not pursue the billionaire or the trillionaire to pay out of the income? We need to change the mindset in the country with regard to tax system,”she explained.

In August, Adeosun announced that the Federal Government had signed a policy to tax first class and business class air tickets alongside other luxury goods.

Christine Lagarde, IMF managing director, had earlier said that making the rich pay more taxes will not solve the problem of inequality in the world and advised countries to reduce the gender gap between men and women.

However, Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the  Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), said women have not been approaching the bank to access the funds set aside for small and medium scale entrepreneurs.

“Of course, I am a man, but, I need to say there is a need to support women. In our Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) funds of N220 billion, 60 per cent is reserved for women, but we are not even seeing the women coming,” he said

Adeosun also called for the creation of more opportunities for women saying “investing in women is the best investment any country can make”.

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Rich Nigerians must pay more tax –Adeosun

— 17th October 2017

…Says luxury tax’ll commence soon Minister of Finance,  Mrs Kemi Adeosun, has said the Federal Government would soon start collecting luxury taxes. Addressing newsmen at the annual meeting of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington DC on Sunday, Mrs Adeosun said people with higher income must bear a greater part of…

  • SMEs critical to Nigeria’s economic growth –Dickson

    — 17th October 2017

    Bayelsa State Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson, yesterday charged Bayelsa businessmen and women to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) to grow and sustain their businesses. Dickson, who identified the development of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) as critical to jumpstart any economy, gave the charge while…

  • PIB ‘ll be signed into law soon –Senator Alasoadura

    — 17th October 2017

    By Charles Nwaoguji The Chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum (Upstream), Senator Tayo Alasoadura, has said that full Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) would be signed into law before the end of the year. Alasoadura ,who  stated this in a chat with Daily Sun in Owerri , Imo State, stated  that the bill,awaiting final passage in the…

  • IPOB: How I prevented war in my State –Ikpeazu

    — 17th October 2017

    From Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja Abia State governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu believes his government, contrary to claims in some quarters, is building some enduring legacies and is transforming the state. In this interview, the governor explained reason behind some decisions taken by his administration, the recent invasion of South- East by the military and issues relating…

  • I want to reposition Anambra -Nnoli

    — 17th October 2017

    By Chioma Igbokwe Gubernatorial candidate of the National Unity Party of Nigeria (NUPN) for the November 18 Anambra State election, Chief Amechi Justin Nnoli, in this interview said he would reposition the state on the part of development, if elected. Why did you decide to join the race?  In the last 18years, the people of…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share