Rich men make me wet – Crowncy Anyanwu, actress

At 25, Nollywood actress cum producer, Crowncy Anyanwu, insists that she is still a virgin.

According to the Obowo, Imo State-born screen diva, she wants to progress in her career and so she’s not ready for any form of sexual relationship. However, by the time she’s ready, only a rich, handsome man would get her heart.

“I want the man that will have me to be dark-complexioned and handsome. He must be God fearing, and most importantly rich, because money makes me wet. In fact, rich men make me wet,” she gushed.

When asked when she will be ready to date and get deflowered, the actress said: “For now, boyfriends can wait, my career and business come first. But rich guys can get close on a neutral relationship, and let’s see where it would lead to.”

Ms Anyawu, who is the only daughter in a family of five, has a couple of good movies to her credit. “I started acting two years ago, but I’m so lucky to have started with a good role, which fetched me N25,000. Later, I did my own productions, which include ‘War For Love’, ‘A Minute Decision’, ‘Hunted Bride’ and many more,” she disclosed.