The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
29th August 2016 - Rohr has tall task with Eagles — Lawal
29th August 2016 - Rio 2016 Paralympics: Team Nigeria names 23 athletes
29th August 2016 - Women’s U-17 World Cup: Flamingoes maintain top form ahead games
29th August 2016 - AFCON 2017: Ighalo, Troost-Ekong arrive Eagles camp
29th August 2016 - Aviation: N47bn debt: Domestic airlines tango with aviation parastatals
29th August 2016 - Cooking gas plant in your neighbourhood’s good investment
29th August 2016 - industry: FG plans N7.5bn new vehicle acquisition fund
29th August 2016 - Rice: Poor services induce slump in local production
29th August 2016 - Agriculture: FG tasks youths on food security
29th August 2016 - CEO: We’ll come off recession soon –Adeosun, Finance Minister
Home / Business Week / Rice: Poor services induce slump in local production
PIC 30. PEOPLE INSPECTING A RICE PLANTATION DURING FARMER'S FIELD DAY AT THE NATIONAL AGRICULTURAL SEEDS COUNCIL (NASC) TECHNICAL HEADQUARTERS SHEDA, IN ABUJA ON THURSDAY (3/11/11).

Rice: Poor services induce slump in local production

— 29th August 2016

Stories by Steve Agbota

DESPITE the huge investments of successive governments coupled with the current interventions of the Buhari administration, Nigeria  still cannot meet the demands for local rice consumption, as poor services by government agencies have induced a noticeable decline in rice production, while importation and smuggling are on the increase.
Nigeria abandoned local rice production by focusing and spending billions of dollars importing foreign rice until it was hit by acute foreign exchange scarcity. This has given rise to the consumption of local products in the country.
The crisis has made locally produced rice to receive attention from Nigerians as the price of imported rice has gone up significantly across the country.
Last May when the Federal Government banned rice importation through land borders, in less than two months, the price of the commodity  skyrocketed out of the reach of most Nigerian consumers, as a bag of rice, which sold for N9, 000 before the ban, now sells for between N15, 000 and N17, 000.
Banning rice importation was aimed at encouraging and boosting local production and also reducing high import bill of  over N650 billion annually.
However, local production has not been adequate enough to meet the consumption of the rapidly growing population because farmers were not encouraged to go into local rice farming before the ban. Therefore, there exists an imbalance between rice production and consumption.
Few months later, forex scarcity forced importation of rice to be reduced drastically since they could no longer source hard currency to import rice. This left importers no choice than to patronise local rice, which led to scarcity of the commodity in the markets.
Besides Dollar crisis, Daily Sun investigation shows that part of the problems which led to the scarcity of local rice include provision of high-yielding rice varieties, fertilisers, irrigation, shortage of processing facilities, funding and agro-chemicals for the farmers in spite of Federal Government interventions.
As several African nations set target for their countries to be self- sufficient in rice production including Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara who wants his country to be self-sufficient in rice by 2017, President Muhammadu Buhari has set 2018 as a target for West Africa’s biggest producer and importer of the staple to end inward shipments. Mali, Guinea and Sierra Leone are already nearly self-sufficient, with Mali’s rice harvest covering 91 per cent of domestic demand, according to AfricaRice.
However, CBN reserved $200 million last year to provide low-interest loans to rice and wheat farmers as part of a government campaign to boost agriculture and reduce food imports, which weigh heavily on the local currency. Among large-scale rice buyers and processors is a local unit of Olam International Ltd. More than half of local demand of about six million tonnes is currently supplied by imports in a nation of 180 million people.
It was revealed that Olam Rice Farm, in Nasarawa State, which is locally produced rice is currently having good time in the market as people are beginning to appreciate the tremendous improvement in the quality of local rice.
Daily Sun learnt that few companies processing rice in the country don’t have enough paddies currently to meet their factory capacity, as they would be willing to buy the product from farmers anywhere in the country.
With the current performance of the product in the market, the processors need more paddy rice but unfortunately they cannot find paddy anywhere at the moment. The processors don’t know if there are farmers who still have the product, as they would be willing to buy from them to meet the capacity of their processing plants.
A rice farmer, Benjamin Augustus, said that  Nigeria is capable of feeding its population and serve as the rice hub for Africa but laments that the major problem is the lack of political-will. He said that the relevant government agencies have not been effective and efficient in the provision of basic agricultural inputs and services.
Augustus said that the agencies’ poor service delivery has induced a noticeable decrease in rice production, while rice importation and smuggling are also major setback for local rice farmers.
He said what farmers need for the development of the sector was a public-private partnership to implement programmes, while the government provides the enabling environment for stability and growth.
According to the Chairman of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Chief Femi Oke, local rice farmers are just coming on board and many farmers have been encouraged in the local rice farming activities, saying rice importation has been banned and many farmers are now interested in rice production.
He added: “There are few production end, where the paddy could be processed in Nigeria. Few years ahead, the production and the supply will be better. The Federal Government is trying under the Commercial Agriculture Department Project (CADP) and they are having pilot scheme in five states; Lagos, Kano, Enugu, Bayelsa and Kwara where they could site some of the projects in order to encourage those that are into the business.
So CADP is taking it up both at the federal and state levels and it is part of their project to assist in this area to have some locations where some of these machines could be sited for farmers to easily process their commodities. These projects will even encourage those who are not into the business to be there, hence, they can easily get where they will process on time.”
Meanwhile, the Marketing Director of Crystal Gold Mills and Agro Allied Enterprise, Adetunji Solomon, said that local rice was scarce in the markets because of the time frame given to farmers and  processors such that when a farmer or a processor requests for facilities and the time frame in which such facility was processed was a major setback for rice farmers.
He explained: “Some farmers are not familiar with use of modern equipment, and majority of the farmers are not commercial farmers.
The lack of unified seed also contributes to the scarcity of local rice. Most of the farmers that are planting are based on the required seeds by their locality, which might not be accepted in other areas.
For example, Igbemo rice is planted here in Ekiti State, while in Ogun, we have Ofada rice.”
He advised the Federal Government to adopt a method of fast tracking facilities for rice farmers in order to access loans at the right time and also find a way around collateral to make it easier for farmers and processors.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

30% Guaranteed! Grow your money monthly on autopilot. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

How I made N16 million legally on the Internet. You too can

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

The EPL is back! Let's take jabs at teams!

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Hassan-Bell-NSC

FG to establish dry port in Kaduna

— 29th August 2016

By Isaac Anumihe Following the congestions in Apapa and  Lekki ports, the Federal Government has concluded plans to establish the  first dry  port in Kaduna. Although, there is no sea in Kaduna, cargoes  will be transported through the rail to Kaduna where  they will be cleared. This was disclosed at the weekend, by the Executive…

  • Murtala Muhammed International Airport

    Power outage mars flight operations at MMIA

    — 29th August 2016

    By Louis Iba International airlines are finding it difficult to operate scheduled commercial flights from the international terminal of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, following a severe power outage which started late Saturday. The Lagos international airport gets its power supply both from the national grid and from its independent power plant. Daily…

  • sanusi-interview

    Eliminate subsidies, fix power to grow economy, Sanusi urges Buhari

    — 29th August 2016

    By Isaac Anumihe Against the backdrop of his comments on President Muhammadu Buhari Administration, last week, Emir of Kano and former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Lamido Sanusi has again,  said that  until the Buhari-led administration eliminates  subsidies,  fixes  the  power sector and digitizes  state land registries, the economy will remain in the…

  • CBN

    CBN suspension: Bank stocks sustain sliding profile

    — 29th August 2016

    Following the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s suspension of nine banks (now eight as United Bank for Africa (UBA) has been cleared) from participating in foreign exchange (forex) transactions, investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) continued to dump the shares of the suspended banks. Consequently activity on the banking sector was…

  • SEC-and-NSE-stock-exchange

    Why investors shy away from unit trust schemes in Nigeria

    — 29th August 2016

    Stories by Chinenye Anuforo A unit trust is an investment fund contributed by several investors for investment in a portfolio of securities – stocks, bonds, money market instruments, real estate, among others – managed by a fund manager. It is simply an investment vehicle that seeks to employ the perceived professional skill of a fund…

  • eyitayo-jegede

    Jegede promises friendly tax regime

    — 29th August 2016

    From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) has promised a friendly tax regime if elected as governor. Jegede who spoke in a chat with Journalists in Akure, stated that people will be charged small amount of money as tax to encourage positive response. He said that…

  • Mr. Isaacs Kekemeke

    Ondo Guber Watch: Kekemeke blames aspirants’ desperation for APC crisis

    — 29th August 2016

    • Group endorses Abraham for primary poll From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja and Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Ondo State chapter, Mr. Isaac Kekemeke, has blamed the desperation and threatened ambitions of certain aspirants for the governorship election as reasons for the crisis rocking the party in the state. The former commissioner…

  • Ize iyamu

    Ize-Iyamu predicts victory for PDP

    — 29th August 2016

    The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has predicted that the All Progressives Congress (APC), will not win next month’s governorship election because it is a party of empty promises and deceit. He said Nigerians in Edo are fed up and would turn out en masse on September 10, 2016 to…

  • godwin-obaseki

    Obaseki accuses opposition parties of peddling lies

    — 29th August 2016

    The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Mr Godwin Obaseki, has accused opposition parties in the state of peddling lies to discredit his person. Obaseki who spoke at a live television programme in Benin City, urged political stakeholders in the state to assist the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in conducting a violent- free…

  • Osaro ‎Onaiwu

    Edo Guber Watch: APGA alleges plot by APC to rig Edo North election

    — 29th August 2016

    From Tony Osauzo Ahead of the September 10 election, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Osaro Onaiwu, has said that  he will reject any result from Edo North senatorial district, alleging that there were indications to rig the election in that area by the ruling APC. His allegation followed alleged attack on…

Archive

August 2016
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351