Rice: Ebonyi’s untapped goldmine

A milling machine operator, who simply gave his name as Makojo, explained that in the course of removing husks from the paddy, series of processes are involved.

He said any operator who has a mastery of the milling processes would not have the challenges of having broken grains.

“When you are milling the rice and they are breaking, you reduce the blade here (pointing to the portion of the engine responsible for such.) If the paddy didn’t dry well while spread in the sun, you should remove the blade.”

Aside milling of rice, there is also de-stoning section responsible for the removal of stones and other impurities from the rice.

“De-stoning business is all about removing stones, the chaff, and other impurities. We also do polishing. After the destoning, you can polish them to make them look like the foreign rice,” he said.

Stakeholders in the Rice Mill, some of who include Chief William Ihewuokwu, Mr Obasi Augustine, and Mr Sunday Odii, an engineer, praised the state government for their efforts in ensuring improved rice productivity in the state.