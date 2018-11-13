Franck Ribery reportedly slapped a French TV reporter three times during an altercation after Bayern Munich’s defeat to Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Dortmund came from behind twice to win the game 3-2 and open up a seven-point gap between them and their rivals at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Ribery was doing post-match interviews after the game when Patrick Guillou put it to the Frenchman he was responsible for two goals.

Reports in Germany claim Ribery was enraged by the suggestion and shoved and slapped Guillou.

Bayern confirmed on Monday an ‘altercation’ had occurred and the matter would now be resolved internally.

‘Franck Ribery has informed us that he had an altercation with his compatriot Patrick Guillou, whom he has known well for many years,’ Bayern said in a statement.

‘We agreed with Patrick Guillou that we would speak at a personal meeting, we will talk about how we can solve the matter, and Mr Guillou has already signalled that it is in his interest.’ The defeat to Dortmund is Bayern’s third league loss of the campaign, with the defending champions currently languishing fifth in the table after eleven played.