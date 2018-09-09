– The Sun News
REVEALED! The real reason why Pogba wants Devils exit

REVEALED! The real reason why Pogba wants Devils exit

— 9th September 2018

Paul Pogba is unhappy at Manchester United – and the real reason why has been revealed.

Pogba has been noncommittal over his Manchester United future after a stuttering start to the season.

He was linked with Barcelona during the transfer window and admits he doesn’t know what the future holds.

Most of the noise has suggested that the problem lies between Pogba and Mourinho.

But the Daily Record report that Mourinho and Pogba’s relationship was repaired last season and is fine now.

READ ALSO 2,447 athletes in Ilorin for National Youth Games

The problem in fact lies with Pogba wanting to be the star man at the club having returned from the summer a World Cup winner.

And he is said to be annoyed that Alexis Sanchez earns more than he does.

Sanchez was signed on a free last January and was put on a stunning £500,000 a week deal, while Pogba earns just shy of £300,000 a week.

And that has reportedly put Pogba’s nose out of joint.

Pogba returned early from the World Cup and played and scored in the opening game of the season against Leicester.

But he was poor as United lost back to back games against Brighton and Tottenham before beating Burnley.

The 25-year-old returned to United from Juventus in 2016 for a then world record £89m.

And it has been reported that he would be available for £200m if Barcelona or Juventus came back in for him.

