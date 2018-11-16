Adeyeye also said that the World Health Organisation (WHO) scored the agency zero the last time it visited its laboratory in Yaba. Besides, she revealed that NAFDAC was understaffed and had a debt of N400 million.

We commend Adeyeye for her forth- rightness and decry the obsolete nature of NAFDAC’s equipment. It is sad that the agency could not deliver on its mandate due to poor state of its equipment, understaffing and huge debt. Adeyeye’s revelation is indeed an eye-opener to the agency’s challenges.

The Federal Government should urgently address the problems of the agency so that it can effectively perform its functions. There is the need to repair NADFAC’s equipment or buy new ones if necessary. There is no way the agency can carry out its responsibilities effectively with obsolete equipment, lack of funds and shortage of personnel.

We recall that the agency is responsible for regulating and controlling the manufacture, importation, exportation, advertisement, distribution, sale and use of food, drugs, cosmetics, medical devices, chemicals and packaged water in the country. It is also its duty to conduct appropriate tests and ensure compliance with standard specifications designed and approved by the council for the effective control of quality of food, drugs, cosmetics, medical devices and others.

The agency undertakes appropriate investigation into the production premises and raw materials for food, drugs and cosmetics, among others, and establish quality assurance system, including certification of the production sites of the regulated products.

It is lamentable that the poor state of the agency’s equipment cannot enable it to check illicit and counterfeit pharmaceuticals, foods and beverages. The current head of the agency should be empowered to be able to discharge its functions effectively.

For the agency to combat the scourge of fake drugs and unwholesome food products, it must be strengthened. We remember the exploits of the agency in combating fake drugs and unwholesome food products during the era of its former DG, the late Prof. Dora Akunyili. Nigerians will prefer a return to that golden era of the agency when the country was hailed for its strides in the war against fake drugs and unsafe food products.