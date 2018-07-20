A comedy play consciously exaggerates characteristics for humorous effects intent on x-raying human foibles and hubris. William Shakespeare’s oeuvre is replete with such comedy plays as Twelfth Night, Much Ado About Nothing, As You Like, Comedy of Errors, to mention a few, woven around slapstick to hit a bull’s eye.

Jerry Alagbaoso has followed in the same tradition with a number of comedy plays set in Nigeria, establishing him as one of the masters of the dramatic sub-genre in the country. His latest comedy play, The Joy of Professor Abednego Jnr., is an exhilarating piece in eight scenes that can’t be defined as jejune.

No doubt, the first thing that greets a Nigerian migrant to the western world is the level of culture shock; behaviours regarded as queer at home are seen as normal abroad. Conforming to the individualistic lifestyle abroad is bound to exact a big price at home. This is the situation in Alagbaoso’s The Joy of Professor Abednego Jnr., where the returnee scholar, Professor Abednego Jnr., becomes a total misfit, to the disappointment of his parents, who laboured to train him in a foreign university, and the chagrin of his townsmen.

Among the themes explored in this play are the efficacy of prayers, unrequited love (especially by the American-trained professor, who, after many years spent abroad, returns empty-handed to his parents). The negative effect of foreign culture runs through the fabric of the play evidenced in the abuse of drugs and debased morality.