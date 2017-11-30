The Sun News
Latest
30th November 2017 - Retrenchment: Call el-Rufai to order, NLC tells Buhari, APC
30th November 2017 - ‘Bomb on board’ wi-fi network causes Turkish Airlines flight to be diverted
30th November 2017 - China commited to Nigeria’s devt. – envoy
30th November 2017 - Ayade budgets N1.3tr for 2018
30th November 2017 - Ondo govt. stops payment of WAEC, NECO fees
30th November 2017 - Osun agog ahead of Osinbajo’s arrival
30th November 2017 - Muslim group seeks pardon for 54 soldiers
30th November 2017 - Dogara pleads with Buhari to lead the fight against slavery
30th November 2017 - Oyo NUT protests, opposes payment of pry school teachers by LGs
30th November 2017 - Lesson Fed. Perm. Sec. learnt: You don’t address your boss in derogatory language
Home / National / Retrenchment: Call el-Rufai to order, NLC tells Buhari, APC

Retrenchment: Call el-Rufai to order, NLC tells Buhari, APC

— 30th November 2017

…Threatens showdown with him

From: Magnus Eze, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), to call Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State to order by persuading him to rescind the sack of 5,000 local government workers in the state.

The NLC strongly condemned the purported sack, stressing that aside contradicting the APC manifesto, it also violated the provisions of all known labour laws and industrial relations practice as well as processes.

NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, in a statement, in Abuja, on Thursday, said the reasons adduced by the Kafuna State Government were spurious, unfounded and the process patently faulty and unlawful.

The labour leader also disclosed that the labour would not hesitate to mobilise Nigerian workers nationwide and their civil society allies to ground the state if the Kaduna State Government failed to rescind the sack.

According to Wabba, “When the Government of Kaduna State announced to the whole world its plan to lay off about 25,000 teachers for failing a competency test for Primary Four Class, we not only expressed our misgivings, we said the so-called competency test was a subterfuge and part of a premeditated plan to drastically cut down the workforce in furtherance of dangerous neoliberal policies.

“The latest illegal mass sack of workers lends credence to our assertions or fears. We would want to warn of the consequences of the reckless actions of the government of Kaduna State and will call for caution and restraint on the part of the government.

“It is evident that the government has not given sufficient consideration to the social consequences of laying off en masse 5,000 workers.

“We also find it necessary to remind the Governor here that Mr President’s support for a reform in the education sector is not synonymous with mindless and conscienceless retrenchment. Some states in the federation have carried out far-reaching reforms in the education sector with impressive results without causing this level of social violence.”

 

 

 

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Retrenchment: Call el-Rufai to order, NLC tells Buhari, APC

— 30th November 2017

…Threatens showdown with him From: Magnus Eze, Abuja The Nigeria Labour Congress has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), to call Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State to order by persuading him to rescind the sack of 5,000 local government workers in the state. The NLC strongly condemned…

  • China commited to Nigeria’s devt. – envoy

    — 30th November 2017

    From: Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Zhou Pingjian, says his government will remain a good partner to Africa and Nigeria. Dr. Pingjian spoke, on Thursday, in Sokoto, when he visited the Usmanu Danfodiyo Univeristy, Sokoto, as part of his working visit to Sokoto and Zamfara states. He said the existing Nigeria and…

  • Ayade budgets N1.3tr for 2018

    — 30th November 2017

    …N1tr higher than that of 2017 From: Judex Okoro,   Calabar Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has presented a budget estimate of N1.3 trillion for the 2018 fiscal year. The 2018 budget estimate is far higher than the 2017 budget of N301 billion. Our of the total sum, 70 per cent of the budget…

  • Ondo govt. stops payment of WAEC, NECO fees

    — 30th November 2017

    From: Bamigbola Gbolagunte, AKure The Ondo State Government has said that it would no longer be responsible for the payment of the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) fees of public secondary school students in the state. The state government said it has become the responsibility of parents of final year secondary school students to pay…

  • Osun agog ahead of Osinbajo’s arrival

    — 30th November 2017

    From: Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Thousands of Osun residents, scores of traditional rulers and government officials have flooded the Freedom Park, Osogbo, the Osun State capital, awaiting the arrival of the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. Traditional dancers have taken to the stage to entertain guests, while several praise singers are at their best singing praises of…

Archive

November 2017
S M T W T F S
« Oct    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share