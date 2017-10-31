Retirement, a routine in army, says spokesman

From: Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, had said retirement in the Nigerian army is a routine.

Usman, was reacting to a report on retirement in the army where about 200, officers in the ranks of Major-Generals, Brigadier-Generals, Colonels, Lieutenant-Colonels, Majors and other Juniour officers were recently presented with their letters of retirement by the former military secretary army, Brigadier-General I.O.Rabiu, on September, 27, 27, respectively.

In the said letter of notification of retirement, the former military secretary, had given them October 15, 2017, deadline with which to apply for voluntary retirement or be given compulsory retirement from service.

Responding to a text message on the retirement, army spokesman, said “Whatever you were referring to is not true, but retirements are routine activities in the Nigerian Army and every officer is aware of when he is due for retirement either by age or length of service”.