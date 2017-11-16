Retirees, dead persons listed on Kaduna Teachers’ Competence test, NLC alleges

From: Samuel Bello, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Thursday, accused the Kaduna State Government of listing retirees and dead persons as part of those who failed the competence test.

NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, who stated this at a meeting with the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the NLC, said it was a fraudulent act for the state government to meddle in such affairs.

Wabba called on NEC to deliberate and support teachers that would soon be thrown out of their jobs.

According to him, most of the competence test results that had been placed on social media were not actually teachers, pointing out that in teaching profession, the minimum requirement is the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE).

The NLC President said, “The list they have used is supporting staffs in the primary schools like security persons, gardeners. They were all put together to try and take the competency test.

“I was credibly informed that the people who were screened, none of those that are from NCE and degree holders have actually been placed on the screen or public domain.”

“We are for reforms that are positive and people can follow, particularly unions in the education sector. Therefore, any union that does not carry them along, certainly they are not transparent and we are not going to support such process.

“Teaching is a profession and the professional body which is supposed to check the competency of teachers is the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN). Anywhere there is lack of respect of rule of law, it is survival of the fittest and NEC has to look at it,” Wabba lamented.