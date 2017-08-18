ResumeOrResign protest moves to London— 18th August 2017
Making bold its threat to take its protest to the seat of London where President Muhammadu Buhari is currently on medical vacation, the ResumeOrResign group has begun a vigil in Abuja House in the London capital, ostensibly to drive home its point. Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in 30…
The so-calked protest of resume or resign is an absolute misplacement of priority because the greatest problems confronting the nation of nigeria is not the present or absence of president Buhari but the followings: – (1) the lawmakers who are so unpatriotic, making retrogrossive law like allocation of lands in all states of the federation to Hausa-Fulani herdsmen, marriage of teenage n e.t.c Also, fighting against anti- corruption crusade n earning unrealistic salaries making them the highest paid lawmakers in the entire world, n working only 180days a year n others.
(2) unaccountability of public office-holders.
(3) The snail- speed at the alleged public- looters are perscuted n the non- identifcation of those involved, just mention a few of the more serious problem.
Nigerians, let us throw away sentiments n tribalusm n objective in our thoyghts n actions.
Long live Nigeria.