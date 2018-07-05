Restructuring: Which region holds the joker?

Jimanze Ego-Alowes

If the South West wanted Nigeria restructured today, in earnest, tomorrow, Nigeria would be restructured. Why Nigeria is not restructured is for a simple reason. The Yoruba have not chosen to so demand, and in earnest.

Why do we say so? All politics is in the contestation of power. And nothing showed this more than the official consecration of June 12 as a national day. The truth is that the Yoruba “universally” demanded it and it was granted to them. But the details are as follows: first of all, those who say that President Muhammadu Buhari was political in remaking June 12 a national day are being naïve. Buhari is a politician and does little else than play politics. Those who say it is opportunistic may be right. But the point of power is that opportunism has no moral or amoral values. In power terms, a thing is done or not done. Opportunism is a matter for moral actors, not hardball players. And politics is the hardest of hardballs.

So, why a potentate concedes to act A and not B is not of any particular import. Whether he is acting from being bully or bullied is completely meaningless. The point is that all actions in politics are more or less taken under fire and pressure.

That is, if a potentate acts or refuses to act, it is because he is forced to so do. The idea that the helmsman has a bouquet of choices to pick from at leisure is imaginary at best. In reality, the Presidency, like all such courts, is a theatre of war and mayhem. There is complete breathlessness at work and play in warehousing and managing great powers.

If you may recall, one oyinbo man, an old hand at the power game, once called up Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, then a pro-Independence upstart. In a private conversation, he warned Zik, it was reported, that “uneasy lies the head the wears the crown.” Zik, uppity as all new guys are wont to be, fired back, “give me the crown and let my head lie uneasy.” And so it was. And since Zik and the rest of them, Nigeria has neither found things easy or been found at ease itself. Simply put, power, even in peace time, is concentrated chaos and instability. Managing big power is the equivalent of being at war.

Yes, there is a window of individual potentates judging or misjudging the forces at work and play. However, it is only these forces or how they are perceived that pressure a president’s hands, one way and not the other. It is the net of the pull and push of power that fixes the price of any actions, and thus the willingness to pay or not pay for it. In order words, the pull and push are like the supply and demand of marketplaces. That, not charity, is what forces a Dangote to fix his prices. So, the prices of Dangote noodles in the marketplace, say, or the actions of a president over his constituencies are not their individual choices. They are forced upon them by forces at work and play.

If this is taken, then it is safe to assume that Buhari’s hands were forced to do June 12. He had no options. If you asked us, we did say the following: the least thing a Buhari would do is to concede to June 12, ordinarily. First of all, that means that his co-potentate, General Sani Abacha, in whom he is well pleased, would come to criminal judgement.