Restructuring: Osinbajo under fire

“To us in PANDEF, this level of double faced attitude amounts to a political deception, unbecoming of a ruling government. There is no dispassionate observer of the Nigerian situation today that would not conclude that the nation, as presently structured, is bogged down by many structural defects, which are compounded by bad governance.

“The inability of component units to live out their full potentials are largely due to the structural limitations. Restructuring will enable every component unit the leeway to develop to the best of its abilities, thereby leading to a healthy competition for the overall development of the entire nation. This cannot be overcome except the polity is restructured. It will amount to continuous usage of the country as a guinea pig for wasteful and disastrous experiments. It will be foolhardy for Nigeria to allow any group of people to play games on the issue of restructuring beyond 2019.

“It must be noted that any leadership the governance of this country will be committed to must be one that is very clear on restructuring, with lucid ideas and time lines. And, for this government, in particular, it can only be in consideration for re-election based on what it does with the issue of restructuring of the country, between now and February, 2019. It has no luxury of making believable promises to Nigerians anymore on the issue. The refusal of the present Federal Government to implement restructuring, which was one of the pillars of its electoral campaign promises, is most perplexing.”