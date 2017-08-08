Restructuring: Osinbajo makes u-turn, denies describing agitators as political jobbers

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, has denied describing those agitating for restructuring as political jobbers.

Osinbajo had at the National Security summit organised last week by the Department of State Services, DSS said “Those that are calling for restructuring are looking for appointment. When they say they want restructuring what they mean is that they want an appointment……. some people told us Nigeria is a “geographical expression” although it was not even original to them.”

The Senior Special Assistant to the Acting President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, said at no time did Osinbajo say that those asking for restructuring were political jobbers looking for appointments.

According to the statement, “The video, audio tapes and full text of his speech at the National Security summit organised last week by the Department of State Services, DSS are publicly available.

“While several newspapers and media outlets reported Prof. Osinbajo’s said speech last Wednesday, not one of the publications made such a blatantly inaccurate claim that he said those asking for restructuring were political jobbers.

“Besides, the debate on restructuring is an important one and the calls for restructuring cover a wide range of legitimate and constitutionally valid issues. Indeed all Nigerians have both a right and a duty to advance their arguments on the subject.

“The Acting President himself have expressed support for State police based on the community policing model, advocated for devolution of powers to the States and fiscal federalism. Besides, the Buhari administration has been active in supporting State rights in several ways including in fiscal matters and will continue to do so.”