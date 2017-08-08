Restructuring: Osinbajo makes u-turn, denies describing agitators as political jobbers
— 8th August 2017
From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, has denied describing those agitating for restructuring as political jobbers.
Osinbajo had at the National Security summit organised last week by the Department of State Services, DSS said “Those that are calling for restructuring are looking for appointment. When they say they want restructuring what they mean is that they want an appointment……. some people told us Nigeria is a “geographical expression” although it was not even original to them.”
The Senior Special Assistant to the Acting President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, said at no time did Osinbajo say that those asking for restructuring were political jobbers looking for appointments.
According to the statement, “The video, audio tapes and full text of his speech at the National Security summit organised last week by the Department of State Services, DSS are publicly available.
“While several newspapers and media outlets reported Prof. Osinbajo’s said speech last Wednesday, not one of the publications made such a blatantly inaccurate claim that he said those asking for restructuring were political jobbers.
“Besides, the debate on restructuring is an important one and the calls for restructuring cover a wide range of legitimate and constitutionally valid issues. Indeed all Nigerians have both a right and a duty to advance their arguments on the subject.
“The Acting President himself have expressed support for State police based on the community policing model, advocated for devolution of powers to the States and fiscal federalism. Besides, the Buhari administration has been active in supporting State rights in several ways including in fiscal matters and will continue to do so.”
As I already said, Osinbajo so-called narratives is for Kindergarten kids. He quoted Klemens von Mitternich he know nothing about. Awolowo rightly said Nigeria is mere geographical expression. Tafawa Balewa rightly said Britain is the one wanting Nigeria unity but the natives do not want, and the natives are different in their backgrounds- cultures, religion etc. God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states majority Igbos democratically in a referendum by sit-at-home decided for, deadline with Nigeria is October 1st 2017 with Biafran bloody engagement of BIAFRAN REVOLUTION WAR. God Is With Us!!!
The last paragraph’s statement that “Buhari’s administration is in full support of the devolution of power to the States and fiscal federalism”, is obvious lie and political falsehood!
If it is true, why did Buhari say that the 2014 Confarb reports will be perpetually kept in the archives, and he refused the NIGERIANS to have the full public media access to it, why???
NIGERIANS are not fools!
They know those who rightly support and honestly advocate for the devolution of power to the States and fiscal federalism, and those who outrightly and vehemently opposed it till date, just for their own political self-centeredness and selfishness!