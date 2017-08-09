The Sun News
Home / National / Restructuring: Osinbajo makes U-turn, denies calling agitators ‘political jobbers’

Restructuring: Osinbajo makes U-turn, denies calling agitators ‘political jobbers’

— 9th August 2017

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has denied describing those agitating for restructuring as ‘political jobbers’.

Osinbajo had, at the National Security summit organised last week by the Department of State Services (DSS), said: “Those calling for restructuring are looking for appointment. When they say they want restructuring, what they want  is appointment. Some people told us Nigeria is a ‘geographical expression’ although it was not even original to them.”

Senior Special Assistant to the Acting President on Media and Publicity,  Laolu Akande, said at no time did Osinbajo say those asking for restructuring were political jobbers looking for appointments.  The statement read: “The video, audio tapes and full text of his speech at the National Security summit organised last week by the Department of State Services (DSS) are publicly available.

“While several newspapers reported Prof. Osinbajo’s speech last Wednesday, not one of the publications made such a blatantly inaccurate claim that he said those asking for restructuring were political jobbers. “The debate on restructuring is an important one and the calls cover a wide range of legitimate and constitutionally valid issues. Indeed, all Nigerians have both a right and a duty to advance their arguments on the subject. 

“The Acting President has expressed support for State police based on the community policing model, advocated for devolution of powers to the States and fiscal federalism. Besides, the Buhari administration has been active in supporting State rights in several ways, including fiscal matters, and will continue to do so.”

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. myke oghene 9th August 2017 at 9:47 am
    Reply

    Pastor we saw and heard you say so. Just apologize to the good Nigerians that are helping to chat the way forward for our country. Every right thinking Nigerian not the beneficiaries of the exploitative system knows that 2014 conference did a perfect job which any President that mean well for the country must implement. The pity of it is that the Acting president has limited and controlled powers. Buhari we love you but do the needful, Resign! Your appointees are embarking on supercilious, portentous and eristic job of hounding the peaceful innocent protesters. What is happening now is synonymous to what happened in 1966 that led to the slaughtering of southerners in the North. the law enforcement agents are lackadaisical in arresting the current scenario. Are they waiting until there is a crack in their structure before appropriate action is taken? In my opinion the junior army officers must unit and do the needful in order to save the country from impending cataclysm. I love Ghana.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

