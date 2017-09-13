Restructuring: Northern Governors, traditional rulers to hold public hearing

The Northern States Governors and traditional rulers on Wednesday agreed to hold town hall meetings in all the 19 states in the region on restructuring of the country.

The decision followed a closed door meeting chaired by Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, in Kaduna.

He told newsmen after the meeting that the inputs collated from across the region would be used as a working document by the technical committee on restructuring set up by the two.

“We will also extensively engage all shades of opinion leaders in the North on what should be an aggregate position of Northern region of Nigeria.”

He said that the technical committee was set up to come up with acceptable, and sustainable position of the Northern region in consonance with provisions of the 1999 Constitution.

“The committee will review all previous reports, previous conference and then after three weeks come back to us.

“We are meeting on the 24th of October to review all of that and seek the report of the technical committee by end of October we will get to the larger body of NGF and Northern traditional rulers with the report of the committee.”

Tambuwal solicited the support of northerners for the committee to do a good job.

He urged people in the north to remain calm and avoid any crisis, as it would not do anyone any good.

On his part, the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, who spoke on behalf of the traditional rulers council, said they had since began discussions on the unity of the country and issues of constitutional reform that would benefit the whole of Nigeria.

NAN reports that the technical committee consists of the governors of Nassarawa, Gombe, Benue, Bauchi and Kaduna, with Emirs of Kano, Zazzau , Fika and Gumel as well as the Etsu Nupe and Gbong Gwomg Jos, while Plateau Deputy Governor serves as secretary.

NAN report that 17 out of the 19 Northern Governors where also members of the committee.(NAN)