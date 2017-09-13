The Sun News
Latest
13th September 2017 - Restructuring: Northern Governors, traditional rulers to hold public hearing
13th September 2017 - Irma: Six dead at Florida nursing home left without power
13th September 2017 - 15 Things You Should Know About Hope Hicks, Donald Trump’s New White House Communications Director
13th September 2017 - FOR THE RECORD: Illegality of Nnamdi Kanu’s house arrest by the army
13th September 2017 - Following Abia violence, group urges northerners to avoid reprisals
13th September 2017 - Lagos’ll produce first female governor someday – Ambode
13th September 2017 - Sustain bio-response capability against disease outbreak – US envoy
13th September 2017 - FEC orders probe of NIMASA , JAMB over poor remittance
13th September 2017 - Ekiti PDP primaries: Party members express doubts over process
13th September 2017 - Yobe approves N11.3b to build cargo airport
Home / National / Restructuring: Northern Governors, traditional rulers to hold public hearing

Restructuring: Northern Governors, traditional rulers to hold public hearing

— 13th September 2017

The Northern States Governors and traditional rulers on Wednesday agreed to hold town hall meetings in all the 19 states in the region on restructuring of the country.

The decision followed a closed door meeting chaired by Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, in Kaduna.

He told newsmen after the meeting that the inputs collated from across the region would be used as a working document by the technical committee on restructuring set up by the two.

“We will also extensively engage all shades of opinion leaders in the North on what should be an aggregate position of Northern region of Nigeria.”

He said that the technical committee was set up to come up with acceptable, and sustainable position of the Northern region in consonance with provisions of the 1999 Constitution.

“The committee will review all previous reports, previous conference and then after three weeks come back to us.

“We are meeting on the 24th of October to review all of that and seek the report of the technical committee by end of October we will get to the larger body of NGF and Northern traditional rulers with the report of the committee.”

Tambuwal solicited the support of northerners for the committee to do a good job.

He urged people in the north to remain calm and avoid any crisis, as it would not do anyone any good.

On his part, the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, who spoke on behalf of the traditional rulers council, said they had since began discussions on the unity of the country and issues of constitutional reform that would benefit the whole of Nigeria.

NAN reports that the technical committee consists of the governors of Nassarawa, Gombe, Benue, Bauchi and Kaduna, with Emirs of Kano, Zazzau , Fika and Gumel as well as the Etsu Nupe and Gbong Gwomg Jos, while Plateau Deputy Governor serves as secretary.

NAN report that 17 out of the 19 Northern Governors where also members of the committee.(NAN)

Post Views: 4
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Restructuring: Northern Governors, traditional rulers to hold public hearing

— 13th September 2017

The Northern States Governors and traditional rulers on Wednesday agreed to hold town hall meetings in all the 19 states in the region on restructuring of the country. The decision followed a closed door meeting chaired by Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, in Kaduna. He told newsmen after the meeting that the inputs collated…

  • FOR THE RECORD: Illegality of Nnamdi Kanu’s house arrest by the army

    — 13th September 2017

    By Femi Falana (SAN) No doubt, the federal government of Nigeria has the duty to maintain law and order in the country. But it is the duty which cannot be carried out outside the ambit of the law of the land. Last weekend, armed troops invaded Abia in Abia state to deal with the alleged…

  • Following Abia violence, group urges northerners to avoid reprisals

    — 13th September 2017

    A group under the aegis of Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has called on Northerners to resist the temptation of carrying out reprisal attacks in view of the happenings in the south-eastern part of the country. The spokesman of the Group, Mr Abdul-Azeez Sulaiman made the call while addressing a news conference in Kano on…

  • Lagos’ll produce first female governor someday – Ambode

    — 13th September 2017

    …Awards full scholarship, N1m each to One-Day Lagos gov., Dep. Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, on Wednesday, expressed optimism that in no distant time, Lagos would produce its first elected female Governor of the State. Governor Ambode, who spoke when he received the One-Day Governor of the State, Miss Zuffon Bukola and members of…

  • Sustain bio-response capability against disease outbreak – US envoy

    — 13th September 2017

    Mr John Bray, the U.S Consul General to Nigeria, on Wednesday called on the Federal Ministry of Defence to sustain the clinical bio-response capability for outbreak of highly communicable and infectious diseases. Bray made the call at the Ministry of Defence Health Implementation Programme (MODHIP) and Walter Reed Programme Nigeria (WRP)’s bio-preparedness training and research…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share