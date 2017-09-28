Restructuring: Let’s follow due process- Gen. Abubakar

From: Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

A former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalam Alhaji Abubakar has advised those agitating for the restructuring or breaking up of the country to ensure they follow due process.

Gen. Abubakar, who was in Zamfara State on a private business trip, stated this when he paid a courtesy visit to Governor Abdul’Aziz Yari Abubakar at the government House, Gusau.

He said the only way to achieve the desired goals was to follow due process in handling the issue.

“For those agitating for restructuring, let do it in the normal way for Nigeria to remain peaceful and for everybody to get what is wanted,” he said.

Abubakar added that the call for restructuring of the country was not new as the country had witnessed many restructuring but warned agitators against over-heating the polity.

“From 1960 when Nigeria got independence many restructuring have taken place, we had three regions, then we had Mid-West region, later we had nine states, later 12 states then 19 state and now 36 states,” he added.

The former Head of State commended Governor Yari for his giant strides in infrastructural development in the state, and also called on the people of the state to remain peaceful as it was the catalyst for sustainable development.

Earlier, Zamfara State Deputy Governor, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala Muhammad, who stood in for Governor Yari, assured the former Head of State of the determination of the state government to provide enabling environment for businesses to thrive.