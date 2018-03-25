Restructuring: IPOB spits fire

…Vows to disrupt any meeting on it in Igbo land

•Blasts Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Amaechi on 2019

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has lambasted the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo for insisting on restructuring, describing the entity as ‘already collapsed country.’

While reiterating its commitment to a referendum for Biafra exit, the group berated the Minister of Transport, Chief Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, for drumming support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid. This, IPOB noted, was part of the minister’s scheming for power in 2023 even when he does not know what would become of the country after 2019.

The Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, who was reacting to the minister’s comments during a convocation lecture at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, said that “anybody cutting a deal with the Hausa-Fulani caliphate to further enrich his family through lucrative political appointments at the expense of the well-being of over 70 million people needs to see a psychiatrist because their bogus one-Nigeria agenda is dead on arrival.”

The statement read: “The position of IPOB is set in stone and immovable. Our commitment is towards the total liberation of Biafraland from the shackles of unfathomable oppression, domination and subjugation which Ohanaeze Ndigbo seems to endorse by their policy of appeasement. We are totally committed to referendum as a way to impartially determine the will of the people whether they want restructuring or outright independence.”

“The people will decide not Ohanaeze Ndigbo who are afraid of confronting their Fulani masters. IPOB will no longer tolerate washed out corrupt politicians and Hausa-Fulani errand boys that claim they are Igbo politicians or elders dictating what is best for the people. Only a referendum can tell us in clear terms and unambiguously what our people want.”

“We are IPOB, we don’t speak from both sides of the mouth like Ohanaeze Ndigbo leadership and Igbo governors. Who are they restructuring with? Those that believe in kidnapping school children in order to score cheap political points?

“This same people, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Igbo governors that arranged for Operation Python Dance to come and kill us in our homes and streets of Biafraland will never again speak for us. If they think we are joking, let them summon a public meeting in Biafranland and see what shall become of them and their crazy restructuring. That day we shall visit our pent up anger on them. Anybody talking about restructuring or how to salvage Nigeria under prevailing circumstance needs to have his brain restructured first.”

“Chibuike Amechi is not in any position to advise Igbo Biafrans because he is an Igbo man that denied his heritage. He is typical of what is wrong with Igbo politicians. They have misplaced priorities. There will be no elections come 2019. The same way we are disgracing Nigeria in their law courts is how we will demolish whatever is left of the fake unity of Nigeria trumpeted by political thieves.”

“The stage is set and no amount of media propaganda or inducement will alter what must come in 2019, if at all Nigeria can survive till then. IPOB is for the whole of Biafra not just Igbo alone. Our focus is on freedom not political appointments.”