– The Sun News
Latest
13th July 2018 - Restructuring: Dickson faults Buhari
13th July 2018 - FG urges traditional rulers to support efforts to end killings, drug abuse
13th July 2018 - Niger: Police stop LG chairman from assuming office
13th July 2018 - 2019: How to send Buhari packing — Lamido
13th July 2018 - Hunger looms in Zamfara as kidnappers raid farmlands
13th July 2018 - Death toll in Sokoto attacks rise to 39 —Tambuwal
13th July 2018 - Trump vows to end Africa’s vicious conflicts
13th July 2018 - Trump stokes Britain’s Brexit turmoil at start of visit
13th July 2018 - Syria army enters, raises flag in Daraa, cradle of revolt
13th July 2018 - ANNABEL K 07035210723
Home / National / Restructuring: Dickson faults Buhari
SERIAKE DICKSON

Restructuring: Dickson faults Buhari

— 13th July 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, on Thursday, faulted the position of President Muhammadu Buhari on the call for the restructuring of the country.

The governor said Buhari’s comment that those pushing for the restructuring of the country were motivated by selfish motives, was, indeed, a threat  inimical to the desired stability and prosperity of the country.

A statement by his Special Adviser on Media Relations, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, quoted him as having made the comment while delivering a lecture with the title: “Restructuring and the Search for a Productive Nigeria,” at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, yesterday.

The Bayelsa governor stressed that the Nigerians in the vanguard of the campaign for the restructuring of the country were the patriotic ones who are motivated by a desire for the nation’s peace, prosperity and stability.

He wondered why the president would dismiss the general quest of the Nigerian citizenry to restructure the Nigerian Federation which would not withstand the test of time in its current lopsided nature.

He said: “When everybody in this country is talking about the need to restructure this country, our President, Buhari, made a statement that is not only wrong, but is also faulty. It cannot withstand the test of time and a threat to the continued stability and prosperity and development of our country, when he dismissed outrightly, the notion of restructuring.

“And he did not stop there, he went ahead to say that those who are in support of restructuring are doing so for parochial agenda. Mr. President, you are wrong. In fact, the reverse is the case. The majority of Nigerians from the North, South, East, West and Middle Belt, who are making a case for restructuring are, indeed, the patriots of Nigeria.

“We want a Nigeria that works with equal citizenship. A Nigeria for the many as well as for the few; a Nigeria that we will be proud to call home any day, that we can proudly pledge allegiance to.”

The governor said the time had come for a second look at the Nigerian system, stressing that even the current presidential system of government is too expensive and, indeed, wasteful for the country.

He said the current arrangement where the central government would take over all responsibilities such as the judiciary, the police and others to the exclusion of the state, is an arrangement in need of change.

The governor said the federal government had not fared well even in its core responsibilities such as defence and security as shown by the killings in the land.

“I don’t believe that a presidential system is what this country needs; it is too expensive and wasteful. It easily lends itself to abuses and there are not enough checks. We cannot have a productive Nigeria the way it is structured, a Nigeria where the exclusive list is longer than the concurrent one. A Nigeria where the federal government is a Jack of all trade but a master of none.

“A Nigeria where the federal government dissipates itself in areas that it has no competence, no local knowledge to deliver productivity to the extent that it has abandoned its core areas of responsibility, and these core areas of responsibility are defence and national security.

“Is there anyone in this hall in doubt as to whether the federal government has stood up to its primary responsibility of protecting Nigerians? So, that is a failure of responsibility.”

The governor also took a swipe at the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) which he described as opaque.

He said the rule of 13 percent derivation funds to the producing states is not being implemented in the country.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SERIAKE DICKSON

Restructuring: Dickson faults Buhari

— 13th July 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, on Thursday, faulted the position of President Muhammadu Buhari on the call for the restructuring of the country. The governor said Buhari’s comment that those pushing for the restructuring of the country were motivated by selfish motives, was, indeed, a threat  inimical to the desired stability and…

  • SGF BOSS MUSTAPAHA - TRADITIONAL RULERS

    FG urges traditional rulers to support efforts to end killings, drug abuse

    — 13th July 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Government has urged traditional rulers in the country to support government’s efforts to stop the series of killings of innocent Nigerians in the country. Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, made the plea yesterday, during an interactive meeting with the traditional rulers in his office in…

  • POLICE STOP AHMED KASSIM FROM ASSUMING OFFICE

    Niger: Police stop LG chairman from assuming office

    — 13th July 2018

    John Adams, Minna There was pandemonium in Suleja Local Government council of Niger state, yesterday, when the police stopped the suspended chairman of the council, who was reinstated by court from assuming office. A Suleja High Court presided over by Justice Ahmed Bima had, on June 21, this year, ordered Alhaji Ahmed Kassim to return…

  • Sule LAMIDO

    2019: How to send Buhari packing — Lamido

    — 13th July 2018

    Noah Ebije, Kaduna Former governor of Jigawa state and presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Sule Lamido, has said all presidential aspirants on the platform of Coalition for United Political Parties (CUPP) are ready to sacrifice their political ambitions for the sake of Nigeria’s future generations. Lamido said the All Progressive Congress…

  • ZAMFARA - FARMLAND - ATTACKS

    Hunger looms in Zamfara as kidnappers raid farmlands

    — 13th July 2018

    Two years ago, when President Muhammadu Buhari launched Operation Harbin Kunama, a military taskforce targeted at banditry and cattle rustling in Zamfara state, many residents heaved a sigh of relief. Despite the efforts of the government and security forces, attacks have not stopped, but taken a worse dimension. Farmers in different parts of Zamfara have…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share