Restructuring: Buhari tasks Nigerians on unity,  peace

From: Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his call on the Nigerian citizens to inculcate the spirit of unity and peace to be able to move the country forward.

He said that peace and unity were strong strings that could bind the citizenry of a heterogeneous society like Nigeria, especially in the wake of the current call for restructuring.

This was contained in a statement, on Wednesday, by the Director of National Orientation Agencies (NOA), Osun State Chapter, Dr. Martins Lawrence, to mark the National Ordinance Day in celebration of the end of British colonial rule in the country in 1960 which paved way for the Nigerian independence.

Lawrence said that President Buhari had directed the NOA nationwide to use the celebration of National Ordinance Day to re-emphasise the messages of national consciousness, nationalism, patriotism and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

He also called on the citizenry to demonstrate patriotism and loyalty to national symbols and respect for value orientation as law abiding citizens that would not embark on any mission capable of disintegrating the country.

He condemned terrorists attacks, Boko Haram insurgency, militancy, armed robbery, kidnapping and other vices going on across the country which are being largely linked to youth unemployment, marginalisation and hardship occasioned by economic recession.

The President lamented that such unpatriotic tendencies had been absolutely responsible for the underdevelopment and the socio-economic crises bedevilling the nation.

“The diverse vices such as militants’ attacks on oil installations, Boko Haram insurgency, kidnapping and robbery have really dealt blows on the nation’s economy and seriously responsible for the socio-economic problems we are facing. It can not take us anywhere and must stop,” he said.

“As government is trying its best to revamp the economy to put an end to recession and hardship, all that the citizenry needs to do is give it (government) absolute support. That is the only way we can move forward.

“Rancour, hate speech, violence are anti-development. Government needs our absolute support, patriotism, loyalty and the spirit of peace and unity to move the country forward,” he stressed.