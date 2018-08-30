– The Sun News
RESTRUCTURING

Restructuring: APC, Presidency lied to Nigerians – PDP

— 30th August 2018
Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday, said  comments by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo dismissing the promise by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Muhammadu Buhari to restructure the nation, if voted into power, has confirmed that the ruling party lied to Nigerians, just to win the 2015 general elections.

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the APC made restructuring a cardinal agenda in its 2015 campaigns.
It stated that it is unfortunate that the ruling party is now singing a different tune.
“The APC made the issue of restructuring a cardinal agenda in its manifesto, alongside other bogus promises which it had failed to fulfill. The ruling party’s dodgy approach to the issue of restructuring has earned it the odious reputation as the most deceptive political organisation in the history of our nation.
“The PDP recalls that the APC, in line with its duplicitous script, went ahead to set up a deceptive committee on restructuring, which made several recommendations that they never contemplated implementing, but only to create an impression that their dysfunctional party and incompetent government are committed to their  promises.
“Now that the 2019 general elections are around the corner, the APC has become apprehensive that Nigerians will hold it to task on its promises, including that of restructuring, hence the resort to rhetoric and desperate recants, for which the likes of Prof. Osinbajo has been enlisted.
“In all, the PDP counsels the APC and the Buhari presidency to learn that there is no way they can hide from their shadows as they must be ready to face Nigerians on all scores, in all their lies, deception and false promises, with which they fraudulently took over power in 2015,” the opposition party stated.

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 30th August 2018 at 8:14 am
    Reply

    PDP, APC etc. are clubs of bandits, generation of failures, political prostitutes, complicit and collaborators of the enemy which must go down with the enemy on the sunken ship nickname Nigeria in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

