Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday, said comments by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo dismissing the promise by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Muhammadu Buhari to restructure the nation, if voted into power, has confirmed that the ruling party lied to Nigerians, just to win the 2015 general elections.

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the APC made restructuring a cardinal agenda in its 2015 campaigns.

It stated that it is unfortunate that the ruling party is now singing a different tune.

“The APC made the issue of restructuring a cardinal agenda in its manifesto, alongside other bogus promises which it had failed to fulfill. The ruling party’s dodgy approach to the issue of restructuring has earned it the odious reputation as the most deceptive political organisation in the history of our nation.

