Restructuring: All talk, no action

In the last couple of days, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been engaged in a verbal war over the restructuring of the polity, with the latter accusing the former of attempting to beguile Nigerians with promise of restructuring the country. The restructuring of the country has being in the front burner of public discourse recently, with both the ruling party and members of the PDP expressing support for an overhaul of the polity.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena had said earlier in the week that the federal government will implement the report of the committee on true federalism, which it set up sometime ago. On the other hand, presidential aspirants on the PDP platform for next year’s general elections have been promising to restructure the country if they are elected.

The APC Committee , which was headed by the Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai had made a 24-point recommendation to the APC National Working Committee (NWC) on how to restructure the polity. Nabena said machinery has already been set in motion to work out a modality for the implementation of the El-rufai report. But the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan believes that the ruling party is not sincere. Apart from the two political parties, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has been on a war path with one of his predecessors, Abubakar Atiku over the restructuring of the country, lately.

However, in spite of their posturing, the commitment of the two major political parties to the restructuring of the country is doubtful, as they have not been able to match words with action. If both parties are interested in restructuring the country, as they would want the public to believe, how come the Power Devolution Bill, which was intended to empower the states as a federating unit failed in the National Assembly last year, with both the APC and PDP lawmakers voting against it?

What efforts did the parties make to mobilise their members in the legislature to support the Power Devolution Bill during voting on the last alteration of the 1999 Constitution as amended. If the PDP is so passionate about restructuring, as it would want the world to believe, what has it done to actualise it. Why didn’t it push for it in the 16 years it was in power? Why has the opposition party not mandated its members in both chambers of the National Assembly to sponsor a fresh bill on the devolution of power in the country?