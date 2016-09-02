Restructure Nigeria or risk break-up, Bishop tells Buhari

From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

General Overseer of Mount Zion Faith Global Ministries Inc, (By Fire By Fire), Nnewi, Anambra State, Bishop Abraham Chris Udeh has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately restructure the country into six regions. He said failure to do so would be an invitation to disintegration.

Bishop Udeh said this in reaction to the current economic recession and agitation for self-determination sweeping across the South-south and South-east regions.

He said the economy of the nation would be more manageable if the country was structured into six regions with each of the confederal regions managing its economy based on resources available to it and contribute to the central government.

Bishop Udeh insisted that the on-going economic crisis, militancy in the Niger Delta and the agitation of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for self-determination would not abate until the country was restructured.

“The people of Niger Delta cry of marginalisation and say they want to be on their own. The Indigenous People of Biafra say they want self-determination, you have Boko Haram fighting in the North-East and the Fulani herdsmen on rampage. These are enough indications that Nigeria is due for restructuring, or it will naturally break up. President Buhari should listen to the voice of wisdom and start the process of restructuring before it is too late. The moment the country is restructured, that will be the end of any form of agitation or militancy, and anybody who leads Nigeria as a president then will have little or no headache,” the Bishop submitted.

He said the problem in the Niger Delta region could not be solved by deploying more soldiers to fight the militants or harass members of the communities.

He noted that it would even make the militants be more aggressive to blow up more oil pipelines which would further cripple the economy already in recession.

