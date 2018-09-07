– The Sun News
Latest
7th September 2018 - Why I’ll restructure Nigeria if elected president – Gana
7th September 2018 - NMA threatens legal action against FG over MDCN Council
7th September 2018 - Overlapping, inter-rivalry, bane of Nigeria security system – Ex-IGP Arase
7th September 2018 - FG, UNIDO train entrepreneurship teachers in N’East
7th September 2018 - HAPPENING NOW: closing ceremony of Guards Brigade Sports week
7th September 2018 - NNPC allays fear over fuel scarcity
7th September 2018 - New SARS: IGP issues directive against wearing mufti while armed
7th September 2018 - N1.7bn fraud: Court to resume trial of former President Jonathan’s aide Sept. 10
7th September 2018 - Phones can transmit virus, germs, expert warns
7th September 2018 - Downpour: 3 communities cut off in Lagos State
Home / Politics / Why I’ll restructure Nigeria if elected president – Gana
GANA

Why I’ll restructure Nigeria if elected president – Gana

— 7th September 2018

Gana, who is seeking the ticket of the SDP, explained that with political and economic restructuring, Nigerians would enjoy the dividends of democracy.

Okwe Obi, Abuja

A former Minister of Communication, professor Jerry Gana has given reasons why he would restructure Nigeria if elected president in the 2019 general election.

READ ALSO: PDP presidential aspirants will accept one candidate for 2019 general elections – Sen Bwacha

Gana, who is seeking the ticket of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), explained that with political and economic restructuring, Nigerians would enjoy the dividends of democracy.

He gave the reasons yesterday in Abuja while submitting his nomination form.

According to the former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart, “The Federal Republic of Nigeria must be restructured to reflect the characteristics of a well-organised federation; a federation that has the core function of the federating unit.

“We need to devolve power to the various federating unit so that we can live together in peace.

“I believe that the SDP is a concerned party of the conditions of the nation and the situation of the people.

“We will bring out Nigeria from the woods and move forward to development.

“Another issue is infrastructure which is a priority. Any nation that must develop must have excellent infrastructure in terms of good roads, railways, waterways, airways so that goods and servicescan move. Nigeria has mediocre eeconomy we must give Nigeria 21st infrastructure. Every economy that is vibrant in the world depends on excellent infrastructure,” he added.

He also noted that with his qualification as a professor, he will revamp the educational system to international standard.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

GANA

Why I’ll restructure Nigeria if elected president – Gana

— 7th September 2018

Gana, who is seeking the ticket of the SDP, explained that with political and economic restructuring, Nigerians would enjoy the dividends of democracy. Okwe Obi, Abuja A former Minister of Communication, professor Jerry Gana has given reasons why he would restructure Nigeria if elected president in the 2019 general election. READ ALSO: PDP presidential aspirants will…

  • MDCN

    NMA threatens legal action against FG over MDCN Council

    — 7th September 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has resolved to institute legal action against the Federal Government over its inability to reconstitute the governing council of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN). President Muhammadu Buhari, three years ago, had ordered the immediate dissolution of the council of MDCN alongside that of other…

  • ARASE

    Overlapping, inter-rivalry, bane of Nigeria security system – Ex-IGP Arase

    — 7th September 2018

    Arase said security agencies can only be effective in tackling the menace of crimes and criminality if agencies see themselves as fighting a common cause Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin The immediate past Inspector General of Police, Mr. Solomon Arase, yesterday, attributed the inability of the security agencies to combat crimes and criminality in the country to…

  • NERDC

    FG, UNIDO train entrepreneurship teachers in N’East

    — 7th September 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Federal Government, on Wednesday, provided a training platform for trade and entrepreneurship basic school teachers in the North East states of Adamawa, Bauchi and Gombe, to acquaint them with the new trade and entrepreneurship subjects that was recently developed by the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC). The training was…

  • Guards Brigade

    HAPPENING NOW: closing ceremony of Guards Brigade Sports week

    — 7th September 2018

    The closing ceremony for the weeklong sporting activities of the Guards Brigade Nigerian army is ongoing at the Aguiyi Ironsi cantonment. Three event are slated for today’s closing ceremony namely Boxing, football, and combat relay. In his address at the occasion, the commander Guards Brigade, Brigadier General Tama Musa, said that aside selecting able sportsmen and…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share