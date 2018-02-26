Respect your oath of office, halt killings by herdsmen, Tiv youths urge Buhari

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Tiv Youth Organizstion (TYO) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to respect the oath of his office and the Nigerian Constitution, both in content and in spirit, and sincerely intervene to halt the killings of the Tiv people by Fulani herdsmen.

President General of TYO, Timothy Hembaor, who made the call at a press conference held at the NUJ House, in Makurdi, on Monday, warned that if President Buhari does not quickly intervene, there would soon be a most ugly, ferocious, horrible and most bloody war in the country.

He also noted that the Tiv people were capable of defending themselves against any force, especially any of such bothering on threats to their existence and occupation of their ancestral dwellings.

According to Hembaor, “We shall never succumb to the threat of the Miyetti Allah, neither shall we cede any of our land for cattle colonies. They left their land to come and establish cattle colonies in our communities. The intended colonies are merely a disguise to get a foot hold on our land.

“Once created, they will be gradually inhabited by thousands of our tormentors and install a Sarkin Fulani. The colony will eventually transmute to Sabon Gida and before you know it, the title of Sarkin Sabon Gida will be elevated to Emir just like it happened in Bwari recently.

Hembaor, who said that the Tiv people were aware of the sponsors of the deadly attacks on the Tiv nation, maintained that, “Our concern will not be restricted to the hire mercenaries who physically carry out the invasion of our land but the sponsors, if they insist on the invasion of our land.

“We promise that, if they insist on their path of infamy, Benue Valley shall never be a battle ground because we shall take the battle to their door steps,” Hembaor said.