Resolving the NFF crisis— 10th July 2018
The latest crisis in the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), coming on the heels of the ouster of the Super Eagles from the 2018 World Cup in Russia, is disturbing. It is also not good for the development of the nation’s football. Justice M.H. Kurya of the Federal High Court, Jos, on June 5 sacked the Amaju Pinnick-led NFF Board and recognised the Chris Giwa faction pending when the motion on notice is determined.
However, the Pinnick-led Board filed a counter motion at the same court asking it to void its decision and declare that it has no jurisdiction to hear the case. It will be recalled that the Supreme Court had on April 27 restored the orders of a Federal High Court Jos that set aside the September 30, 2014 election that brought Pinnick and his board into office. It was to give effect to this order that Solomon Dalung, Minister of Sports and Youth Development, acting on the advice of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, asked the Pinnick Board to comply with the court’s ruling and vacate the Glasshouse.
The interference by the courts and the government in our football matters is an indication that all is not well with the nation’s football. If the crisis persists, Nigeria may be banned by the world football governing body, FIFA. The FIFA statutes and code of ethics are very clear on such matters. In Article 59 (2) (3), FIFA frowns on the interference of regular courts or governments in football matters. When disputes arise, the Court of Arbitration in Sports (CAS) based in Louissane, Switzerland, is recognised as the final arbiter. In fact, it was for this breach of FIFA regulations that Giwa and two others were suspended from all football activities for four years in 2015. That suspension is still in force, and it is a surprise that Giwa could seek to benefit from the current confusion arising from another regular court’s ruling.
Our concern is the future of Nigeria’s football and the fate of millions of its followers. Can Nigeria afford another football crisis? What would that do to our image abroad? And what happens to our
immediate and future football engagements in the face of a FIFA ban? FIFA has called for an update on the crisis. Top officials of the NFF are on the verge of being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) following a petition by a former coach of the national team, James Peters.
The present crisis in NFF is unnecessary now that qualification matches for next year’s tournament of African Cup of Nations (AFCON), slated for Cameroon, are on. Instead of mapping out strategies that would enable the national team to qualify for the football event, which we missed in the last two editions, we are currently enmeshed in this contrived crisis. We should remember that the next edition of the World Cup in Qatar is only four years away. Countries that take the game seriously have started planning for it. Igniting the NFF crisis, at this point in time, is certainly not the way to go.
The pattern of such crisis has become too familiar. The Abdullahi Sani Lulu Board was sacked after the World Cup in 2010, the Maigari Board suffered the same fate in 2014, and now the attempt to sack the Pinnick Board just before the end of the 2018 World Cup. What makes the latest attempt even more intriguing is that the football Mundial is still ongoing. Let the crisis be promptly resolved in the interest of the nation’s football. Since the court has fixed July 10 for the hearing of the counter motion filed by the Pinnick Board, let it handle the matter expeditiously. All stakeholders in the nation’s football should work in concert to resolve the crisis.
Customs intercepts truck carrying 200,000 live ammunitions in Niger— 10th July 2018
John Adams, Minna The Nigeria Customs Service officials in Niger State has intercepted a truck loaded with 200,000 live ammunitions. The Onitsha-bound Lveco truck with Lagos registration number AKD 904 X was intercepted at Wawa-Babana area of the state, a border town with Benin Republic. Parading the driver of the truck and his accomplice in…
Military releases 184 underage Boko Haram suspects— 10th July 2018
UNICEF lauds release Doris Obinna and Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The military said the 184 child and teenage Boko Haram suspects released to the United Nations were combatants, informants and suicide bombers for the armed group. Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen Rogers Nicholas, who represented the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur…
FIFA’s hammer dangles on Nigeria— 10th July 2018
World soccer governing body, FIFA have fixed this Tuesday for their decision on the latest crisis to rock Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), with the possibility of an announcement also expected on the matter. This follows a formal notification given FIFA by the NFF about details and true situation of the latest leadership tussle in the Nigerian soccer…
Plateau: Build trauma centre for traumatised IDPs, NMA tells FG— 10th July 2018
Gyang Bere, Jos The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Plateau State, has urged the Federal Government to establish a trauma healing centre for traumatised and agonised women, children and the aged persons who went through terror during the attacks allegedly orchestrated by Fulani herdsmen in Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of the state. The NMA Chairman, Dr….
Lessons I learnt from my heartbreak experience- Gloria Okafor, actress— 9th July 2018
Nkechi Chima, Abuja Gloria Okafor is a Nollywood actress and producer. This lovable Nnewi-born role interpreter made her acting debut in God of Shiloh and went on to excel in Public Wife. In this interview, Okafor share lessons she learnt from her heartbreak experience, among other issues. Enjoy it. How long have you been in…
Osun guber: Crisis hits APC— 9th July 2018
There’s nothing like that – Commissioner Ismail Omipidan A fresh crisis is brewing in Osun State’s chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over alleged plan by Governor Rauf Aregbesola to dump his Chief of Staff, Adegboyega Oyetola, for his Commissioner for Finance, Bola Olabamiji. Oyetola, who is a cousin to former Lagos State governor…
Uncovered: Abuja’s stinking markets, parks— 4th July 2018
Samuel Bello, Abuja Mrs. Betty Ibi had a heart break last week. It was not about her husband or any of her family members. She had gone to Utako Market, Abuja, with her two expatriate friends to purchase fruits and goat meat. She had wanted to go to the market alone but her friends, desirous…
Thugs, police invade The Sun office over phantom levies, threaten to shoot staff— 9th July 2018
Okey Sampson, Aba Thugs numbering over 10 and accompanied by four gun-wielding policemen from the Central Police Station, Aba, last Friday, raided the Aba office of The Sun Newspaper, under the guise of collecting phantom levies for the Aba South Local Government Area, in Abia State. This is even as the policemen that came with…
Pain, anguish in Onitsha, Awka as ban on commercial motorcyclists takes effect— 8th July 2018
Govt. has packaged better alternative for the operators, citizenry – Adinuba, Information commissioner Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka and Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha Implementation of the ban on the use of motorcycles for commercial passenger service, which took off on July 1, which was a Sunday, first hit people going to church in Awka and Onitsha. Ordinarily,…
Book Review : Raising the Dust : Crime: Who is Involved?— 7th July 2018
Gold rush and a bucket of tears Henry Akubuiro The last thing I imagined when I saw Ambrose Madu’s book, Raising the Dust Crime: Who is Involved? was a work of fiction. It didn’t sound like one. I thought it was a book on either law, criminology or psychology, not until I leafed through the…
Sorrow, tears for hoteliers, brothel keepers— 9th July 2018
…As govt demolishes illegal guest houses in Maiduguri Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The broad horizontal blade in front of the bulldozer smashed through the centre of a big building, which had, for decades, served as a hotspot for revellers and fun-seekers at Galadima in the heart of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital. Within minutes, the structure,…
WAEC releases 2018 May/June result, discloses pass rate— 5th July 2018
West African Examinations Council, WAEC, has released results of West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, Wednesday, in Lagos with 49.98 per cent got five credits in English Language and Mathematics Head of Nigeria Office, Mr Olu Adenipekun, said: “786,016 candidates representing 49.98% obtained credits and above in minimum of five subjects including English Language…
Macron’s visit to Afrika Shrine has vindicated Fela – Femi Kuti— 6th July 2018
Tosin Ajirire Lagos came to a standstill on Tuesday, as Afrobeat king, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti, hosted President Emmanuel Macron of France to an epic show at the Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos. In this exclusive interview conducted shortly before the show, the musician opened up on why the French president’s visit has vindicated his dad, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti….
Grieving nation and need for restructuring— 10th July 2018
Jerome-Mario Utomi Justice, in the words of Thomas Aquinas, is the act of rendering to each person what is truly his or hers and, comes in two different forms; commutative and distributive. While commutative justice calls for equality between two persons, distributive justice is concerned with the importance of each individual to the entire society;…
What a country!— 10th July 2018
It is perhaps somewhat odd that, on the day Nigeria was scheduled to play its last group match against Argentina in the ongoing soccer World Cup, a band of criminals plotted and successfully kidnapped the father of Mikel Obi, the captain of the Super Eagles. This happened at a time when everyone focused on the…
Fela, Macron and Nigeria— 10th July 2018
The man was originally called Fela Ransome Kuti. To validate his cultural roots as an African original, he changed his name to Fela Anikulapo Kuti. But those who loved him and those who didn’t love him knew him simply as Fela. He had grown through his liberation music and his “yabis” into the nemesis of…
Brother, you want more wives, don’t you?— 9th July 2018
Tony Iwuoma I got into a fight with one of my dear friends recently. The cause of the brouhaha centered around a post advocating polygamy Christians, which he forwarded to me. The offensive post had copious scriptural quotations from both the Old and New Testaments, justifying polygamy, which the writer believes is the ‘leeway’ for Christians…
The politicianisation of Gen Buhari— 9th July 2018
Michael Bush In the run-up to the 2003 presidential election, when the man who was then addressed as Gen. Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) first indicated interest in returning to power as a civilian, there existed not one clairvoyant in the country. No one foresaw that he would need until his fourth attempt to succeed, nor that…
Nigeria’s embarrassing gold medal in extreme poverty— 9th July 2018
Casmir Igbokwe Last Wednesday, Ahmed set himself ablaze. That was at Omole Phase 1 area of Lagos. Hardship was purportedly the main cause. Said to be a barber in his 20s, the young man had sustained third-degree burns before passersby could rescue him. He was rushed to the hospital. But there were reports that he…
Between Rwanda and Nigeria— 9th July 2018
Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo Our trip to Rwanda was supposed to be a red-eye shuttle. The mission seemed easy: To arrive Rwanda on Friday evening, rest, meet President Paul Kagame the following morning and deliver a proposal to invite him to the Nigeria Governors’ Forum’s flagship “State of the States” conference expected to hold in November, go…
Why many married people are lonely— 8th July 2018
Bisi Daniels In Nigerian polygamous marriages and in those where the men seem to be licensed to engage in extramarital affairs, the lonely population could be higher. According to Wikipedia, loneliness is a complex and usually unpleasant emotional response to isolation or lack of companionship. Loneliness typically includes anxious feelings about a lack of connectedness…
“No darling, don’t scowl at me, I didn’t get you high last night”— 8th July 2018
Efe Anaughe “Going somewhere?” Dennis said from the dark shadows of the night. I stopped in my track, feeling trapped. “Actually, I and the girls have an outing tonight,” I stammered. “Dressed like that?” He asked huskily, caressing me with his eyes while he looked me over. “It’s a theme thing,” I said defensively feeling…
Before you commit suicide; read this— 8th July 2018
Dr Ojum Ekeoma Ogwo Prof Alex Lickerman in his famous treatise and didactic book, enumerated the “ 6 reasons why people commit suicide” as follows: 1) They are depressed. 2) They are psychotic. 3) They are impulsive. 4) They are crying for help, and don’t know how else to get it. 5) They have a…
Withering civility— 8th July 2018
The world is hurting and civility is hurting even more. The contention for the soul of humanity is at its peak, as infamously averred by former apartheid President of South Africa, Pieter Botha in 1985: “This uprising will bring out the beast in us.” The truth is that adversity is no excuse for badness. If…
