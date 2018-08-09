How we resolved NATOP crisis, by Rabo, FTAN president

FTAN waded in and resolved the crisis that bedeviled one of its federating associations, NATOP, over the association’s recently conducted elective AGM

Emeka Anokwuru

President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Alhaji Saleh Rabo, has said that FTAN decided to settle the disagreement among members of the Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP) because of the importance of tour operators to the growth and development of tourism in Nigeria. He said the industry could not develop in such an acrimonious atmosphere hence the decision by stakeholders in the tourism industry to call the warring parties to a meeting and make peace.

FTAN had waded in and resolved the crisis that bedeviled one of its federating associations, NATOP, over the association’s recently conducted elective annual general meeting (AGM) in Jos, Plateau State.

According to Rabo, it became imperative to call on the warring parties for a meeting as the crisis did not augur well for the industry. The meeting, held at FTAN secretariat in Asokoro, Abuja, had the following members of the FTAN reconciliation committee present, Rabo, the committee’s chairman; Chief Tomi Akingbogun, FTAN ex-president; Stephen Isokariari, NANTA BOT chairman; Alhaji Aliyu Badaki, HATMAN president; Vincent Ugbor, HOPESEA president; and John Likita Best, Plateau State Tourism Board and membership secretary of FTAN. The NATOP executives present were Mr. Nkereuwem Onung, NATOP BOT chairman; Hajia Bilkisu Abdul, NATOP president; Mrs. Bolaji Mustapha, NATOP treasurer, and Malam Kabir Malan, NATOP BOT member.