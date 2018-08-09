– The Sun News
Latest
9th August 2018 - How we resolved NATOP crisis, by Rabo, FTAN president
9th August 2018 - FG disburses $375m to farmers
9th August 2018 - Osun guber: S’ West APC maps out strategies for Oyetola’s victory
9th August 2018 - New minimum wage may take effect September 1
9th August 2018 - Why Boko Haram persist (2)
9th August 2018 - Fuel diversion: FEC approves N17bn for product tracking device
9th August 2018 - IFAD wins Development Partner of the Year 2018 award
9th August 2018 - Nigeria Printing and Minting pensioners send SOS to Buhari
9th August 2018 - ADC candidate gets candidacy flag
9th August 2018 - Septuagenarian killed with stone in Benin
Home / Travel & Tourism / How we resolved NATOP crisis, by Rabo, FTAN president
NATOP

How we resolved NATOP crisis, by Rabo, FTAN president

— 9th August 2018

FTAN waded in and resolved the crisis that bedeviled one of its federating associations, NATOP, over the association’s recently conducted elective AGM

Emeka Anokwuru

President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Alhaji Saleh Rabo, has said that FTAN decided to settle the disagreement among members of the Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP) because of the importance of tour operators to the growth and development of tourism in Nigeria. He said the industry could not develop in such an acrimonious atmosphere hence the decision by stakeholders in the tourism industry to call the warring parties to a meeting and make peace.

FTAN had waded in and resolved the crisis that bedeviled one of its federating associations, NATOP, over the association’s recently conducted elective annual general meeting (AGM) in Jos, Plateau State.

According to Rabo, it became imperative to call on the warring parties for a meeting as the crisis did not augur well for the industry. The meeting, held at FTAN secretariat in Asokoro, Abuja, had the following members of the FTAN reconciliation committee present, Rabo, the committee’s chairman; Chief Tomi Akingbogun, FTAN ex-president; Stephen Isokariari, NANTA BOT chairman; Alhaji Aliyu Badaki, HATMAN president; Vincent Ugbor, HOPESEA president; and John Likita Best, Plateau State Tourism Board and membership secretary of FTAN. The NATOP executives present were Mr. Nkereuwem Onung, NATOP BOT chairman; Hajia Bilkisu Abdul, NATOP president; Mrs. Bolaji Mustapha, NATOP treasurer, and Malam Kabir Malan, NATOP BOT member.

Some of the aggrieved members in attendance were Mr. O. Jemi-Alade, NATOP BOT member; Mr. Abiola Lawal; Mr. Efetobor Awhana and Mr. Chike Osuagwu.

Rabo appealed to both parties to be calm and mature in their presentations, stating that the reason for the meeting was to find a lasting solution to the crisis. He said the development of the tourism industry in Nigeria was hinged on cooperation and peace among tour operators as they were considered one of the determinants of success in the tourism industry in Nigeria. After reading the petition
of the aggrieved party and giving opportunity for both sides to state their positions, the committee called for a break.

Upon resumption from the break, the chairman thanked everybody for comporting themselves well throughout the hearing. He once again appealed that both parties should accept whatever resolutions would be reached at the meeting and there would be no victor no vanquished, a win-win situation for all.

The committee, after looking at NATOP’s constitution, resolved that a quorum was formed for the AGM based on the constitution; on the issue of the account, the committee resolved that the executives should go back and do a proper account, which must be prepared by an external auditor, presented and circulated to all members; while on the final election, the committee recommended that there should be a ‘give and take’ and each party should be ready to make some concession as sacrifice. Therefore, since there were other positions yet to be occupied, they recommended the following: Mr. Efetobor should assume the office of the publicity secretary; Mr. Lawal Abiola should accept the position of an ex-officio while Mr. Sanni would be on the BOT of NATOP.

Rabo added that the executive should meet and decide whether to continue with the present executives for the next two years or call for another early election. He said that FTAN should be invited to the meeting and the minutes of the meeting should be submitted to FTAN for follow-up. On the alleged N10 million donation, it was established that there was no such donation from the Plateau State government.

In his final remarks, the chairman thanked everyone for their time. He also encouraged members to pay their dues because that was the only way the association could survive. He also advised that they should hold meetings regularly and ensure that proper minutes are taken and circulated to members.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

farmers

FG disburses $375m to farmers

— 9th August 2018

…To save $22bn via import substitution Uche Usim, Abuja The Nigeria Incentive-based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) Plc yesterday disclosed that it has so far facilitated funding from commercial banks for agribusinesses across the value chain to the tune of $375 million from 2017 till date.  It also said over 700,000 farmers have…

  • OYETOLA

    Osun guber: S’ West APC maps out strategies for Oyetola’s victory

    — 9th August 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Ahead of the September 22, 2018 governorship poll in Osun State, the South West zone of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has mapped out strategies towards ensuring victory at the poll for the party’s candidate, Gbenga Oyetola. Zonal Secretary of the party, Ayo Afolabi, disclosed this,  in a statement he issued, on…

  • minimum wage

    New minimum wage may take effect September 1

    — 9th August 2018

    …As Committee winds down August 21 Bimbola Oyesola The hope of Nigerian workers getting a new minimum wage this year brightened last weekend as indications emerged that the Minimum Wage Committee may round off its  deliberations on August 21. Addressing workers in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, at the closing ceremony  of the 16th Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC)…

  • FEC

    Fuel diversion: FEC approves N17bn for product tracking device

    — 9th August 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, presided over by Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has approved the sum of N17 billion for the installation of technology monitoring schemes and structures under Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF). Although the project is for three years, it is expected to start yielding positive results from 2019 when…

  • IFAD

    IFAD wins Development Partner of the Year 2018 award

    — 9th August 2018

    The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) has been adjudged the “Development Partner of the Year 2018” at the Nigeria Agriculture Awards held recently in Abuja, Nigeria. The Nigeria Agriculture Awards (NAA), an annual event is aimed at recognizing and rewarding men, women, businesses and institutions who have distinguished themselves in Nigeria’s agriculture landscape. Chairman…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share